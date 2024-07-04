Kvika banki hf.: Moody’s confirms Kvika’s issuer- and deposit ratings; outlook stable

Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) today confirmed Kvika banki hf.’s („Kvika“) long-term and short-term deposit ratings of Baa1/P-2, the long-term issuer ratings of Baa2, and the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1.

The (P)Baa2 senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) program ratings, and (P)Ba2 subordinated EMTN program ratings were also affirmed. The junior senior unsecured EMTN program ratings were upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2.

Kvika's long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa1/P-2. Moody’s outlook on Kvika’s rating remains stable.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via telephone (+354) 540-3200.

Attachment