Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. In-Store Retail Media 2024: How Can Retailers Capitalize on Physical Stores to Drive Retail Media Growth?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Physical stores are the new frontier for retail media. But undeveloped tech capabilities, competing priorities, and unproven new formats are hurdles retailers need to address.

The rapid growth of online retail media coupled with increased in-store digital connectivity highlights the potential for physical stores as the next frontier for retail media. But lagging tech capabilities, competing priorities, and unproven new formats create an uncertain path forward for retailers.

Key Question: How big is the opportunity for in-store retail media, and what should retailers and brands focus on in the near term?

Key Stat: By 2028, in-store retail media spend will reach over $1 billion but will make up less than 1% of total omnichannel retail media ad spending.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

7 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

In-store retail media spending will exceed $1 billion by 2028

Retail media's digital ascent has created momentum for physical stores as the next frontier

Cost, complexity, and competing priorities will hinder momentum

Retailers exploring digital in-store media can leverage current capabilities for near-term strategies

The in-store retail media landscape is complex, but there are multiple paths to success

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts in This Report

In-Store Retail Media Spend Will Top $1 Billion - but Will Not Reach 1% of Total Retail Media - by 2028 (billions in US in-store retail media ad spending, % change, and % of omnichannel retail media ad spending, 2024-2028)

Shoppers Who Discover Products in Store Are More Likely to Make a Purchase Immediately (% of US shoppers, Sep 2023)

Components of US Advertisers' Retail Media Strategies, Dec 2023 (% of respondents)

Brands Are Prioritizing Budgets for Established Formats Over In-Store Digital Media (% of US advertisers, Dec 2023)

Retailer Adoption of Innovative Technology Is Still Nascent

Advertisers Want to Combine In-Store Services and Loyalty Programs With Retail Media Offerings (% of US brands, Aug 2023)

Types of In-Store and Online Shopping Where US Adults Prefer to Shop Quickly vs. Browse/Take Their Time, Nov 2023 (% of respondents)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51xqg9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment