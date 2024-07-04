Metcash Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metcash - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metcash is a wholesale distribution and marketing company that services a wide network of bannered independent retailers and wholesale customers in Australia and New Zealand. It provides food, liquor, and hardware products as well as marketing, operational, and merchandising support to independent retailers.

In the food industry, Metcash supports thousands of independently owned supermarkets operating under the IGA and Foodland brands, as well as convenience stores operating under the Campbells/C-Store brand. In the liquor industry, Metcash supplies liquor to independently owned retailers operating under the Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, and The Bottle-O brands. In the hardware industry, Metcash services independent retailers operating under the Mitre 10, Home Hardware, Total Tools, and Hardings Hardware brands. Metcash refers to these three industries as pillars.





Metcash's observability platform, powered by Dynatrace and implemented with Deloitte, helps manage a large-scale digital transformation program called 'Project Horizon.'

Australian Liquor Marketers (ALM), the liquor division of Metcash, deployed Complexica's AI-based Promotional Campaign Manager (PCM) to improve its retail promotions and profitability of retailers.

Metcash plans to implement a data strategy to help its independent retailers improve their respective businesses. The company plans to analyze data generated by its individual retailers, cutting across the three pillars of food, liquor, and hardware, and share the insights among them to help drive their businesses.

