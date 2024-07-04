MGM Resorts International Accelerates Digital Innovation Through Strategic Technology Initiatives: 2024 Report

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MGM Resorts International - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MGM Resorts International, a leader in the global gaming and entertainment sector, is committed to pushing the boundaries of customer experience and operational efficiency through a dedicated digital transformation strategy. The company's robust approach leverages a wide array of emerging technologies, including virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, and robotics.



Emerging Technologies and Customer Experience



MGM Resorts continues to enhance its technology footprint by adopting new platforms and tools that elevate the guest encounter and streamline business processes. Several MGM Resorts brands, such as Mandalay Bay and Mirage Resorts, are actively exploring the realm of digital innovation, as evidenced by their recent trademarks for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), virtual concerts, and online gaming experiences.



Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions



In its latest strategic venture, MGM Resorts' subsidiary, LeoVegas, has entered into an agreement to acquire a predominant share in Push Gaming Holding Limited, a UK-based company specializing in the creation of digital games for the betting industry. This acquisition underscores MGM Resorts' commitment to diversifying its digital offerings and expanding its reach in the growing online gaming market.



Commitment to Technological Excellence



MGM Resorts' technology initiatives reflect a profound dedication to innovation and the enhancement of guest services. By integrating modern technology into its operations, the company is setting new industry standards and delivering unparalleled experiences to its customers. The adoption of advanced technologies across its portfolio is indicative of MGM Resorts' forward-looking vision and desire to continuously evolve within the sector. For further information on MGM Resorts International's innovative technology strategies and initiatives, interested parties may refer to the latest insights into the company's technology operations and objectives.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

LeoVegas

Oracle

Strivr

Inspired Entertainment

Major League Baseball

PLAYSTUDIOS

Scientific Games

N.B.A

Boyd Gaming

X

YellowHeart

Microsoft

ExteNet Systems

SevenRooms

Shift4 Payments

Nuvei

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tz9hgw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.