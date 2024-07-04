Assessment of Low Back Pain Markets: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2034

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Back Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major low back pain markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during 2023-2034.
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the low back pain market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.
The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for low back pain and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.
Market Dynamics
The increasing cases of strain or sprain in the muscles or ligaments of the back due to improper lifting, sudden movements, overexertion, poor posture, etc., are primarily driving the low back pain market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of sciatica, often caused by spinal stenosis or a herniated disc, resulting in irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the escalating utilization of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen to alleviate pain and decrease inflammation associated with low back pain is also bolstering the market growth.
Moreover, the widespread adoption of physical therapy, which involves a combination of exercises, stretching, and manual interventions to improve strength, flexibility, and posture, thereby reducing pain as well as promoting healing, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the emerging popularity of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) therapy that works by stimulating nerves and blocking pain signals from reaching the brain is expected to drive the low back pain market during the forecast period.
Time Period of the Study
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Period: 2018-2023
- Market Forecast: 2024-2034
Countries Covered
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Analysis Covered Across Each Country
- Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario
- Historical, current, and future performance of the low back pain market
- Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market
- Sales of various drugs across the low back pain market
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current low back pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:
- Drug Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Regulatory Status
- Clinical Trial Results
- Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Low Back Pain - Introduction
5 Low Back Pain - Disease Overview
6 Patient Journey
7 Low Back Pain - Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 Low Back Pain - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices
9 Low Back Pain - Unmet Needs
10 Low Back Pain - Key Endpoints of Treatment
11 Low Back Pain - Marketed Products
12 Low Back Pain - Pipeline Drugs
13 Low Back Pain - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs
14 Low Back Pain - Clinical Trial Landscape
15 Low Back Pain - Market Scenario
16 Low Back Pain - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders
17 Low Back Pain Market - SWOT Analysis
18 Low Back Pain Market - Strategic Recommendations
19 Appendix
