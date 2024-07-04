Assessment of Low Back Pain Markets: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2034

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Back Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major low back pain markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the low back pain market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for low back pain and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Market Dynamics



The increasing cases of strain or sprain in the muscles or ligaments of the back due to improper lifting, sudden movements, overexertion, poor posture, etc., are primarily driving the low back pain market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of sciatica, often caused by spinal stenosis or a herniated disc, resulting in irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the escalating utilization of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen to alleviate pain and decrease inflammation associated with low back pain is also bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of physical therapy, which involves a combination of exercises, stretching, and manual interventions to improve strength, flexibility, and posture, thereby reducing pain as well as promoting healing, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the emerging popularity of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) therapy that works by stimulating nerves and blocking pain signals from reaching the brain is expected to drive the low back pain market during the forecast period.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the low back pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the low back pain market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current low back pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Low Back Pain - Introduction

5 Low Back Pain - Disease Overview

6 Patient Journey

7 Low Back Pain - Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Low Back Pain - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

9 Low Back Pain - Unmet Needs

10 Low Back Pain - Key Endpoints of Treatment

11 Low Back Pain - Marketed Products

12 Low Back Pain - Pipeline Drugs

13 Low Back Pain - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs

14 Low Back Pain - Clinical Trial Landscape

15 Low Back Pain - Market Scenario

16 Low Back Pain - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders

17 Low Back Pain Market - SWOT Analysis

18 Low Back Pain Market - Strategic Recommendations

19 Appendix



