JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

RE: Dividends
DUBLIN, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 July 2024, record date as of the 12 July 2024 & payment date is the 07 August 2024:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.502100
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.225800
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.296400
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.392800
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.253100
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
|0.127300
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WGK3YY5
|0.558800
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000Y4K4833
|0.257400
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HFXP0D2
|0.196500
|JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00005YSIA4
|0.004100
|JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000P334X90
|0.140200
|JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|1.003800
|JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000DS9ZCL4
|0.188600
|JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.137400
|JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000783LRG9
|0.356400
|JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE000TZT3JJ0
|0.290700
|JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0001O84583
|0.076200
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000FYTRRJ6
|0.173600
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000YK1TO74
|2.508000
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BKV0QF55
|0.140900
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000SB9GY21
|3.519100
|JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist)
|IE000V2GJJQ3
|1.505700
|JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000RJNOUX7
|1.821500
|JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000LHP8TA1
|0.091200
|Enquiries:
|Matheson LLP
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
