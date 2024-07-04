JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

| Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

DUBLIN, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 July 2024, record date as of the 12 July 2024 & payment date is the 07 August 2024:

Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.502100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.225800
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.296400
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.392800
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.253100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.127300
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000WGK3YY50.558800
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000Y4K48330.257400
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HFXP0D20.196500
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00005YSIA40.004100
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000P334X900.140200
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BN4RDY281.003800
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000DS9ZCL40.188600
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJK9H8600.137400
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000783LRG90.356400
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE000TZT3JJ00.290700
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0001O845830.076200
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000FYTRRJ60.173600
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE000YK1TO742.508000
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BKV0QF550.140900
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000SB9GY213.519100
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist)IE000V2GJJQ31.505700
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000RJNOUX71.821500
JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000LHP8TA10.091200
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLPYvonne Lappin
 Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.