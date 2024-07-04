U.S. Truck Repair Market Report 2024-2029: Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts - New Technologies Poised to Alter the Industry's Landscape

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Repair in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Instant access to hundreds of data points and trends:
- Market estimates from 2014-2029
- Competitive analysis, industry segmentation, financial benchmarks
- Incorporates SWOT, Porter's Five Forces and risk management frameworks
The industry's health is fundamentally tied to broader economic performance, as rising business activity boosts demand for trucking and transportation services. Companies heavily struggled during the pandemic as lockdown restrictions cut business and trade activity.
However, subsequent e-commerce growth alongside rebounding trade values has supported trucking activity, elevating demand for truck repairs. Even so, companies have faced notable supply chain disruptions following the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Higher steel and oil prices have made most truck parts more expensive, pressuring profit.
Overall, revenue has swelled at an expected CAGR of 2.4% to $18 billion through the current period, including a 0.9% jump in 2024, where profit will reach 6.8%.
Market share concentration for the Truck Repair industry in the U.S. is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the sector in the United States is 36%.
Market Insights:
- Truck repair shops rely on a healthy economy
- Most truck repairs are essential, nondiscretionary services
- The establishment spread of truck repair shops mirrors trucking activity
- Small, independent truck repair shops dominate the industry
- Truck repair shops struggled during the pandemic
- Surging freight volumes ensured a robust recovery
- New technology will alter the industry’s landscape
- The industry is highly fragmented
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
