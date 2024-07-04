U.S. Truck Repair Market Report 2024-2029: Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts - New Technologies Poised to Alter the Industry's Landscape

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Repair in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industry's health is fundamentally tied to broader economic performance, as rising business activity boosts demand for trucking and transportation services. Companies heavily struggled during the pandemic as lockdown restrictions cut business and trade activity.

However, subsequent e-commerce growth alongside rebounding trade values has supported trucking activity, elevating demand for truck repairs. Even so, companies have faced notable supply chain disruptions following the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Higher steel and oil prices have made most truck parts more expensive, pressuring profit.

Overall, revenue has swelled at an expected CAGR of 2.4% to $18 billion through the current period, including a 0.9% jump in 2024, where profit will reach 6.8%.







Market share concentration for the Truck Repair industry in the U.S. is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the sector in the United States is 36%.

Market Insights:

Truck repair shops rely on a healthy economy

Most truck repairs are essential, nondiscretionary services

The establishment spread of truck repair shops mirrors trucking activity

Small, independent truck repair shops dominate the industry

Truck repair shops struggled during the pandemic

Surging freight volumes ensured a robust recovery

New technology will alter the industry’s landscape

The industry is highly fragmented

Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



