United States Deep Brain Stimulation Market in Parkinson's Disease Poised for Remarkable Growth through 2029

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States has witnessed a significant upswing in the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) market for Parkinson's Disease, with an anticipation of continual growth at a CAGR of 7.10% through 2029. A driving factor for this forecasted growth is the increasing prevalence of Parkinson's Disease among the aging population, coupled with advancements in medical technology enabling precise and effective treatments.







DBS showcases promising results in managing the debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinson's Disease, uplifting the quality of life for patients. With technological advancements, less invasive DBS devices and streamlined procedures have been introduced, leading to heightened patient acceptance and growing market demand.



Expanding Clinical Indications



Clinical applications for DBS continue to expand beyond Parkinson's Disease, opening new opportunities for its use in various neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, such as essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and epilepsy. This trend enhances the potential patient reach and fosters market growth.



Healthcare Infrastructure and Accessibility



The robust healthcare infrastructure in the United States offers specialized care for neurological disorders. Improved access to state-of-the-art facilities and insurance coverage plays a pivotal role in more patients opting for, and benefiting from, DBS therapy.



Key Market Challenges



Notwithstanding its growth, the DBS market faces challenges such as limited awareness and education among patients and healthcare providers, the high cost of treatment, and disparities in access to specialized care. Ongoing maintenance and programming of DBS devices also present a logistical challenge for patients.



Key Market Trends



With an expanding range of clinical indications for DBS, there is a shift towards minimally invasive devices and closed-loop systems that adapt to patients' needs in real-time, further emphasizing patient-centered outcomes. Enhancements in technology and an increased focus on patient quality of life are spurring the adoption of DBS.



This growth trajectory provides a positive outlook for the deep brain stimulation market in Parkinson's disease, reflecting the dynamism of the industry and its alignment with medical innovation and patient care excellence. As the United States continues to advance its neurological healthcare services, the reach and effectiveness of DBS therapy are expected to scale new heights.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $522.01 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $789.29 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered United States





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Medtronic PLC

Functional Neuromodulation Inc

Nuvectra Corp

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae5bfb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment