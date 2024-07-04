Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, July 4th, 2024

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 30th of June 2024 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

31,000 shares

20,083,935.40 euros in cash

During the first half of 2024, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

3,266 purchases, for a total volume of 184,937 shares and a total amount of 142,235,591.80 euros

2,886 sales, for a total volume of 174,937 shares and a total amount of 135,987,110.80 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 3,266 184,937 142,235,591.80 Total 2,886 174,937 135,987,110.80 02/01/2024 66 3,000 2,184,000.00 02/01/2024 13 1,000 740,000.00 03/01/2024 99 6,000 4,233,000.00 03/01/2024 0 0 0.00 04/01/2024 26 1,000 694,000.00 04/01/2024 12 1,000 700,000.00 05/01/2024 35 3,000 2,059,700.00 05/01/2024 41 2,000 1,377,000.00 08/01/2024 5 1,000 684,000.00 08/01/2024 13 1,000 689,000.00 09/01/2024 31 2,000 1,367,000.00 09/01/2024 0 0 0.00 10/01/2024 0 0 0.00 10/01/2024 11 1,000 686,000.00 11/01/2024 48 3,000 2,034,000.00 11/01/2024 25 1,000 688,900.00 12/01/2024 8 3,000 1,980,000.00 12/01/2024 35 2,000 1,331,000.00 15/01/2024 19 1,000 669,000.00 15/01/2024 10 1,000 675,000.00 16/01/2024 9 1,000 664,000.00 16/01/2024 0 0 0.00 17/01/2024 36 3,000 1,959,400.00 17/01/2024 0 0 0.00 18/01/2024 0 0 0.00 18/01/2024 5 3,000 2,010,000.00 19/01/2024 22 2,000 1,321,000.00 19/01/2024 3 1,000 669,000.00 22/01/2024 16 1,000 659,000.00 22/01/2024 49 2,000 1,337,000.00 23/01/2024 0 0 0.00 23/01/2024 21 1,000 670,000.00 24/01/2024 0 0 0.00 24/01/2024 60 3,000 2,040,117.10 25/01/2024 19 1,000 678,000.00 25/01/2024 23 2,000 1,371,557.00 26/01/2024 0 0 0.00 26/01/2024 50 8,000 5,930,125.80 30/01/2024 0 0 0.00 30/01/2024 20 2,000 1,565,000.00 31/01/2024 23 2,000 1,549,000.00 31/01/2024 5 500 389,000.00 01/02/2024 22 1,000 768,000.00 01/02/2024 26 1,500 1,161,100.00 02/02/2024 0 0 0.00 02/02/2024 19 1,000 779,000.00 06/02/2024 17 1,000 775,000.00 06/02/2024 0 0 0.00 07/02/2024 0 0 0.00 07/02/2024 29 2,000 1,568,500.00 08/02/2024 0 0 0.00 08/02/2024 45 3,000 2,385,000.00 09/02/2024 43 3,000 2,407,000.00 09/02/2024 37 3,000 2,425,000.00 12/02/2024 0 0 0.00 12/02/2024 36 2,000 1,633,000.00 13/02/2024 51 4,000 3,230,000.00 13/02/2024 0 0 0.00 14/02/2024 47 2,730 2,153,020.00 14/02/2024 67 2,730 2,181,121.50 15/02/2024 0 0 0.00 15/02/2024 6 1,000 813,400.00 16/02/2024 30 1,000 819,000.00 16/02/2024 24 2,000 1,648,000.00 19/02/2024 10 99 79,596.00 19/02/2024 52 1,599 1,306,904.20 20/02/2024 32 2,000 1,633,000.00 20/02/2024 21 1,000 822,000.00 21/02/2024 18 1,000 820,000.00 21/02/2024 6 1,000 826,000.00 22/02/2024 0 0 0.00 22/02/2024 31 2,000 1,664,000.00 23/02/2024 0 0 0.00 23/02/2024 13 1,000 847,000.00 26/02/2024 52 2,000 1,682,900.00 26/02/2024 17 1,000 846,000.00 27/02/2024 0 0 0.00 27/02/2024 7 500 424,000.00 28/02/2024 1 1,000 845,000.00 28/02/2024 0 0 0.00 29/02/2024 92 4,000 3,393,000.00 29/02/2024 24 2,000 1,716,000.00 01/03/2024 0 0 0.00 01/03/2024 19 1,000 848,000.00 04/03/2024 26 2,000 1,677,000.00 04/03/2024 22 1,000 842,000.00 05/03/2024 59 2,000 1,659,000.00 05/03/2024 0 0 0.00 06/03/2024 14 785 646,055.00 06/03/2024 15 1,000 835,000.00 07/03/2024 36 2,000 1,649,000.00 07/03/2024 77 4,000 3,343,000.00 08/03/2024 0 0 0.00 08/03/2024 34 2,000 1,695,000.00





PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



11/03/2024 2 23 19,274.00 11/03/2024 18 1,808 1,531,610.40 12/03/2024 45 3,000 2,532,000.00 12/03/2024 65 3,000 2,562,000.00 13/03/2024 17 1,000 853,000.00 13/03/2024 37 2,000 1,726,000.00 14/03/2024 25 1,000 873,387.70 14/03/2024 22 2,000 1,754,000.00 15/03/2024 18 1,000 866,000.00 15/03/2024 0 0 0.00 18/03/2024 21 1,000 857,000.00 18/03/2024 0 0 0.00 19/03/2024 45 2,000 1,698,000.00 19/03/2024 49 2,000 1,713,033.60 20/03/2024 57 4,000 3,328,000.00 20/03/2024 64 3,000 2,536,000.00 21/03/2024 63 3,000 2,536,322.00 21/03/2024 36 2,000 1,710,100.00 22/03/2024 52 4,000 3,328,900.00 22/03/2024 0 0 0.00 25/03/2024 40 2,000 1,638,000.00 25/03/2024 44 2,000 1,648,200.00 26/03/2024 36 2,000 1,644,000.00 26/03/2024 16 1,000 835,000.00 27/03/2024 0 0 0.00 27/03/2024 43 2,000 1,654,000.00 28/03/2024 0 0 0.00 28/03/2024 37 1,800 1,511,400.00 02/04/2024 58 3,000 2,481,000.00 02/04/2024 29 1,000 840,000.00 03/04/2024 2 800 652,800.00 03/04/2024 0 0 0.00 04/04/2024 0 0 0.00 04/04/2024 15 1,000 821,000.00 05/04/2024 39 3,000 2,407,200.00 05/04/2024 0 0 0.00 08/04/2024 0 0 0.00 08/04/2024 21 1,000 806,000.00 09/04/2024 31 2,000 1,596,000.00 09/04/2024 0 0 0.00 10/04/2024 50 3,000 2,370,000.00 10/04/2024 38 2,000 1,596,200.00 11/04/2024 56 2,000 1,574,000.00 11/04/2024 16 1,000 792,000.00 12/04/2024 81 3,000 2,351,000.00 12/04/2024 15 1,000 797,200.00 15/04/2024 18 1,000 792,000.00 15/04/2024 57 3,000 2,380,000.00 16/04/2024 97 4,000 3,132,400.00 16/04/2024 14 1,000 790,100.00 17/04/2024 0 0 0.00 17/04/2024 97 7,000 5,658,600.00 18/04/2024 54 3,000 2,391,000.00 18/04/2024 12 1,000 805,000.00 19/04/2024 22 2,000 1,578,000.00 19/04/2024 28 2,000 1,592,000.00 22/04/2024 19 1,000 796,000.00 22/04/2024 20 1,000 802,000.00 23/04/2024 0 0 0.00 23/04/2024 15 1,000 795,000.00 24/04/2024 31 2,000 1,593,000.00 24/04/2024 39 2,000 1,604,000.00 25/04/2024 86 5,000 3,918,500.00 25/04/2024 0 0 0.00 26/04/2024 0 0 0.00 26/04/2024 42 3,000 2,373,000.00 29/04/2024 31 2,000 1,568,000.00 29/04/2024 0 0 0.00 30/04/2024 16 1,000 773,000.00 30/04/2024 0 0 0.00 02/05/2024 41 2,000 1,543,000.00 02/05/2024 48 1,000 780,000.00 03/05/2024 0 0 0.00 03/05/2024 60 4,000 3,128,000.00 06/05/2024 36 2,000 1,556,900.00 06/05/2024 21 1,000 785,538.50 07/05/2024 15 1,000 781,000.00 07/05/2024 127 3,000 2,364,944.70 08/05/2024 34 1,000 789,000.00 08/05/2024 15 1,000 794,000.00 09/05/2024 11 1,000 782,000.00 09/05/2024 9 1,000 788,000.00 10/05/2024 0 0 0.00 10/05/2024 1 1,000 795,100.00 13/05/2024 15 1,000 783,000.00 13/05/2024 0 0 0.00 14/05/2024 49 1,000 784,958.00 14/05/2024 29 2,000 1,577,820.40 15/05/2024 88 4,000 3,118,800.00 15/05/2024 26 2,000 1,573,000.00 16/05/2024 12 1,000 784,000.00 16/05/2024 0 0 0.00 17/05/2024 20 1,000 781,000.00 17/05/2024 0 0 0.00 20/05/2024 18 1,000 778,000.00 20/05/2024 0 0 0.00





PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



21/05/2024 37 2,000 1,543,467.70 21/05/2024 0 0 0.00 22/05/2024 75 3,000 2,274,000.00 22/05/2024 0 0 0.00 24/05/2024 31 2,000 1,500,000.00 24/05/2024 21 1,000 757,000.00 27/05/2024 0 0 0.00 27/05/2024 27 1,000 753,500.00 28/05/2024 66 3,000 2,249,798.00 28/05/2024 32 1,000 755,000.00 29/05/2024 76 5,000 3,662,700.00 29/05/2024 0 0 0.00 30/05/2024 9 500 362,500.00 30/05/2024 44 2,500 1,830,050.00 03/06/2024 0 0 0.00 03/06/2024 31 2,000 1,486,500.00 04/06/2024 10 1,000 738,000.00 04/06/2024 40 2,000 1,484,597.20 05/06/2024 0 0 0.00 05/06/2024 78 4,000 2,991,390.40 06/06/2024 0 0 0.00 06/06/2024 31 2,000 1,521,100.00 07/06/2024 15 1,000 756,000.00 07/06/2024 15 1,000 764,000.00 10/06/2024 34 4,000 2,985,200.00 10/06/2024 0 0 0.00 11/06/2024 24 1,500 1,107,500.00 11/06/2024 13 1,000 739,000.00 12/06/2024 16 500 368,000.00 12/06/2024 18 1,000 742,000.00 13/06/2024 52 2,000 1,465,000.00 13/06/2024 26 2,000 1,472,000.00 14/06/2024 119 4,000 2,874,000.00 14/06/2024 0 0 0.00 17/06/2024 57 1,920 1,350,920.00 17/06/2024 44 3,000 2,137,400.00 18/06/2024 46 3,080 2,201,808.00 18/06/2024 25 2,000 1,448,700.00 19/06/2024 24 2,000 1,410,000.00 19/06/2024 19 1,000 710,000.00 20/06/2024 0 0 0.00 20/06/2024 22 2,000 1,426,300.00 21/06/2024 0 0 0.00 21/06/2024 28 2,000 1,438,000.00 24/06/2024 0 0 0.00 24/06/2024 34 2,000 1,451,000.00 25/06/2024 13 1,000 731,000.00 25/06/2024 45 3,000 2,204,000.00 26/06/2024 54 3,000 2,178,585.40 26/06/2024 23 1,000 730,000.00 27/06/2024 42 3,000 2,166,000.00 27/06/2024 9 1,000 732,000.00 28/06/2024 3 1,000 710,000.00 28/06/2024 13 1,000 716,000.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Rodolphe Ozun

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 27 21 Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91

Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60

Publicis Consultants

+33 1 44 82 46 05 France

Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14

Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /

+ 33 6 79 11 49 71 Italy

Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810



China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+ 44 772 212 6562

+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment