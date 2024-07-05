Worldline - Successful refinancing of Worldline’s credit lines with a new €1.125bn syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Successful refinancing of Worldline’s credit lines with a new €1.125bn syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Paris, La Défense, July 5 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces the successful refinancing of its credit lines with a new €1.125bn Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”).

On July 4th, 2024, Worldline signed a €1.125bn RCF with a maturity extended to July 2029. The RCF includes two one-year extension options at the lenders’ discretion.

The RCF replaces and upsizes the existing €450m and €600m Revolving Credit Facilities maturing in December 2025 and is supported by a pool of 17 international banks including new lenders.

This transaction is part of the global financing strategy of Worldline to actively manage its debt maturity profile and further strengthen its financial liquidity. Worldline is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and is committed to maintain its Investment Grade Rating.

CM-CIC is acting as Facility Agent and Natixis CIB acted as Coordinator and Documentation Agent. Herbert Smith Freehills and Linklaters LLP acted as legal counsel for Worldline and the lenders, respectively. Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory acted as financial advisor for Worldline.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

August 1, 2024: H1 2024 results





