UK In-Store Retail Media 2024: What Can Brands and Retailers Worldwide Learn From the Digitization of UK Stores?

UK retailers are leading the charge on in-store retail media, thanks to their already extensive digital out-of-home (DOOH) screen networks. Here's what brands and retailers worldwide can learn from the digitization of UK stores.
Key Question: How are brands and retailers succeeding in the digitization of UK stores?
Key Stat: Digital out-of-home (DOOH) will account for two-thirds (67%) of total out-of-home (OOH) ad spending in the UK in 2024 - compared with just 34.8% in the US.
Key Report Features:
- 2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.
- 4 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- In-store retail media is a growing opportunity for retailers and brands
- The UK is leading the charge on in-store retail media
- What retailers and brands can learn from the digitization of UK stores
- Sources
- Media Gallery
Charts
- Digital OOH Accounts for a Much Bigger Share of Total OOH Ad Spend in the UK than the US
- Over 4 in 10 Retailers Worldwide Plan to Offer In-Store Retail Media Opportunities In 2024
- Programmatic DOOH Outperforms DOOH and OOH Overall on Targeting, Awareness, and ROI
- Brands Want Retail Media Networks to Measure Attributable Sales and ROI as Well as Reach
