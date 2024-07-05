Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GenAI and Social Media Marketing: How the Tech Is - and Isn't - Transforming Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Time-strapped social media marketers are using generative AI (genAI) to assist with various tasks, including brainstorming, data analysis, and storyboarding. But the tech faces potential problems and limitations, and human assistance and guidance remain key.

Key Question: How can marketers use genAI in their social media content creation practices, strategies, and workflows?

Key Stat: More than half (54.6%) of companies using genAI for content creation use it for social media, per the Fall 2023 CMO Survey.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Social media marketers aren't shying away from genAI tools

GenAI's use by social media marketers is already widespread, especially for content creation

GenAI is also being used for data analysis, influencer marketing, and paid social campaigns

GenAI brings serious risks that marketers should consider

Three takeaways for social media marketers

Interviews

Sources

Marketers Are Using AI to Help Brainstorm, Create, and Edit Social Content

Influencers Are Using GenAI for Sponsored Content

Nearly Half of Companies Leveraging Generative AI Use It for Social Media Purposes

The Majority of US Adults Think AI Will Further Fuel Online Misinformation

