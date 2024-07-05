Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Digital Wallets 2024: As More Consumers Turn to Apple Pay, PayPal, and Other Players, How Should Retailers Respond?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital wallets are gaining share of retail transactions in the UK as consumers seek secure and frictionless payment options, both in-store and online. Retailers that don't offer digital options risk losing sales.

Key Question: Why should UK retailers respond to the surge in digital wallet adoption?

Key Stat: More than half (53%) of UK consumers have recently purchased products online using PayPal, and 30% have used Apple Pay.

Digital wallets are gaining share of UK retail spending

Digital wallets are the fastest-growing online payment method

Digital wallets are also gaining share of in-store payments

How can retailers leverage the growth in digital wallets?

PayPal and Apple Pay Are the Top Digital Wallets for Ecommerce Transactions in the UK

Digital Wallets Are Gaining Share of UK Spending, While Use of Plastic Cards and Cash Is Declining

Digital Wallets are Valued Most Because They Make It Easier and Quicker to Pay Online or In-Store

By 2027, Half of All Ecommerce Payments in the UK Will Be Made via a Digital Wallet

Adoption of Mobile Wallets for In-Store Point-of-Sale Payments Is Rising in the UK (millions of UK proximity mobile payment users, % change, and % of mobile phone users, 2022-2027)

ApplePay is the Most Popular Digital Wallet for In-Store Payments in the UK

