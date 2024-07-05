Global Umeboshi Strategic Business Report 2024: International Interest in Traditional Japanese Cuisine Throws the Spotlight on Umeboshi

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Umeboshi - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Umeboshi was valued at an estimated US$65.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$98.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the umeboshi market is driven by several factors. Advances in food preservation and packaging technologies have improved the shelf life and quality of umeboshi products, making them more appealing to international markets. The rising popularity of Japanese cuisine and the global trend towards healthier, natural foods have also played a significant role in boosting demand. Consumer behavior has shifted towards seeking out unique, artisanal products with authentic flavors, further propelling the market. Additionally, the expansion of online retail platforms has made it easier for consumers worldwide to purchase umeboshi and related products.



Marketing strategies highlighting the cultural heritage and health benefits of umeboshi have successfully attracted a diverse customer base, contributing to the robust growth of the market. As awareness and appreciation of umeboshi continue to spread, the market is expected to expand further, driven by these multifaceted consumer trends and technological advancements.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Umeboshi Pickled Plums segment, which is expected to reach US$65.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Umeboshi Vinegar segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $17.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $21.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Umeboshi - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Interest in Traditional Japanese Cuisine Throws the Spotlight on Umeboshi

Health Benefits of Umeboshi Propel Market Growth

Growing Vegan and Plant-Based Trends Expand Market Opportunity for Umeboshi

Culinary Innovation Strengthens Business Case for Umeboshi in Western Markets

How Fermented Foods Trend Accelerates Demand for Umeboshi

Rising Popularity of Asian Snacks Drives Umeboshi Adoption Globally

Innovative Use in Gastronomy Expands Umeboshi Appeal Beyond Traditional Boundaries

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 35 Featured):

