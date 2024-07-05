Global Berbere Spices Business Report 2024: Globalization of Ethnic Cuisines Expands Market Reach

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Berbere Spices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Berbere Spices was valued at an estimated US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the berbere market is driven by several factors, including increased globalization of food cultures, a rise in the consumer pursuit of authentic and ethnic flavors, and the growing vegetarian and health-conscious demographic seeking flavorful yet healthy dietary options. As consumers become more health-aware, the demand for natural and additive-free food products is also increasing, positioning berbere as a favorable choice due to its all-natural spice composition. Furthermore, the robust growth in the restaurant industry, particularly with African and specifically Ethiopian cuisine, has significantly contributed to the demand.



Restaurants looking to offer genuine and diverse flavors are incorporating berbere into their menus more extensively. The spice's adaptability in vegan and vegetarian dishes also makes it particularly appealing to a broad audience, reinforcing its growth in a market where consumers are increasingly looking for sustainable and plant-based options.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Producers End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$923.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Local Assemblers & Wholesalers End-Use segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $324.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $338.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Berbere Spices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adun Spice Co., Brundo Spice Company, Habesha Spice, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Berbere Spices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization of Ethnic Cuisines Expands Market Reach for Berbere Spices

Growing Popularity of Exotic and Bold Flavors Drives Demand for Berbere

Increased Consumer Interest in Authentic, Traditional Spices Propels Market Growth

Health and Wellness Trends Amplify Demand for Natural and Organic Spices

Culinary Tourism and Cultural Exploration Throw the Spotlight On Berbere

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Cooking Fuels Use of Diverse Spices

Growth of Specialty Food Shops and Online Markets Expands Distribution Channels

Technological Advancements in Spice Processing and Packaging Preserve Freshness

Integration of Flavors in Snack Foods and Confectionaries Opens New Market Avenues

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 56 Featured)

Adun Spice Co.

Brundo Spice Company

Habesha Spice

JustIngredients

McCormick and Co., Inc.

NNB Nutrition

Ottolenghi

Red Stick Spice Company

SB Manufacturing (Feed Green Ethiopia)

Shenandoah Spice Company

Sheromeda

Speedrange Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7utuwm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment