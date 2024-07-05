JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Update to Supplements

DUBLIN, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the Supplements for the following Sub-Funds will be updated on or about 19 July 2024:

1. Increase in the following Sub-Funds' commitment to Sustainable Investments.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active US Equity UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active US Growth UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active US Value UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

2. Changes to the following Sub-Funds' Exclusions Policy.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond 1-5 yr Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/etf-change-to-sih-ep-en.pdf

