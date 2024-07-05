Glidelogic Corp. Becomes TikTok Shop Partner, Opening a New Chapter in E-commerce Services

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. ( USOTC: GDLG , "the Company"), a diversified software development company specializing in artificial intelligence, fintech, and blockchain technology development and consulting, today announced that it has become an authorized TikTok Shop Partner and has obtained multiple cooperation qualifications. This marks an important milestone in the company's expansion into the e-commerce services sector.

TikTok Shop Partner Cooperation Details

Since December 2023, Glidelogic Corp. has obtained the following TikTok Shop Partner cooperation qualifications, targeting the U.S. market:

Finance - Approval Date: December 15, 2023

- Approval Date: December 15, 2023 Seller and Scalable Creator Match-Up - Approval Date: April 8, 2024

- Approval Date: April 8, 2024 LIVE Stream Management - Approval Date: April 26, 2024

- Approval Date: April 26, 2024 Affiliate Management - Approval Date: May 10, 2024

- Approval Date: May 10, 2024 Paid Advertisement Placement - Approval Date: May 10, 2024

- Approval Date: May 10, 2024 Shop Operation and Management - Approval Date: May 10, 2024

- Approval Date: May 10, 2024 Short Video Management - Approval Date: May 10, 2024

CEO Quote

Company CEO Fred (Yitian) Xue said, "Becoming a TikTok Shop Partner allows us to reach numerous influencers and business clients through TikTok's Key Opinion Leader (KOL), Key Opinion Consumer (KOC) networks, and affiliate networks. Partnering with TikTok's financial partners helps us seamlessly integrate data from the TikTok e-commerce platform, gain deep insights into customers' supply chains, and accurately match the best supply chain financial service providers. Utilizing our AI technology, we can not only optimize live stream management and short video creation but also intelligently match sellers with creators, and optimize paid media placement and shop operations through data analysis. These collaborations significantly enhance our service capabilities, providing clients with efficient and targeted solutions, thereby driving our business growth."

Impact and Future Plans of Cooperation

These cooperation qualifications not only increase trust but also provide unique resource support, allowing us to better serve commercial clients. In fact, in the first quarter, we have already received commission and customer service revenue from the TikTok platform. It is expected that these partnerships will help the company expand and stabilize AI-derived revenue in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

About the Company

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Culver City, California, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. Our mission is to leverage leading AI technology to offer forward-looking services to commercial clients, thereby enhancing productivity.



For additional information, please visit www.glidelogic.ai or contact us at pr@glidelogic.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Name: Fred (Yitian) Xue

Position: CEO

Email: pr@glidelogic.ai

