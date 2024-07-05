Regulated information

Half-year report on Pluxee N.V.’s liquidity contract as at June 30, 2024

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Pluxee N.V. with BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2024:

59,130 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€8,621,644

During the period from January 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, the following transactions were performed:

Purchasing of 723,308 ordinary shares amounting to €19,930,588 (5,132 transactions).

Disposal of 719,315 ordinary shares amounting to €19,933,554(4,627 transactions).

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at January 31, 2024 (start of contract):

€10,000,000



