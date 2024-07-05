Xiang Lingyun was awarded the title of “Envoys of Friendly Exchanges Between China and Côte d'Ivoire” by the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

Beijing, China, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 28, 2024, the Embassy of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in China announced that Professor Xiang Lingyun, an economist residing in the United States, was awarded the title of "Envoys of Friendly Exchanges Between China and Côte d'Ivoire" by the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.





The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (La République de Côte d'Ivoire) is a country in West Africa, bordered by Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso. It has a coastline of about 500 kilometers, a land area of 322,463 square kilometers, and a population of 28.1 million. The capital is Yamoussoukro. Côte d'Ivoire is a member of numerous international organizations including the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of la Francophonie, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the West African Economic and Monetary Union, and the Mano River Union. In 2022, Côte d'Ivoire's gross domestic product (GDP) was US$65.1 billion, with a per capita GDP of US$2,200 and a GDP growth rate of 6.5%.

Côte d'Ivoire is rich in mineral resources, with significant deposits of diamonds, gold, manganese, nickel, uranium, iron, oil, and natural gas. It also has abundant forest resources, including precious tree species like African mahogany, sandalwood, iroko, azobé, makore, flamers, and avodire. The country boasts 550 kilometers of coastline, 150,000 hectares of lagoons, and about 350,000 hectares of rivers and lakes, providing rich fishery resources. Coastal waters are home to marine fish such as tuna, sardines, eels, soles, batoids, and mackerel, while lagoons, rivers, and lakes host freshwater fish like pike, cavefish, and carp. Notably, Côte d'Ivoire is the world's second-largest tuna exporter after Japan, with an annual export volume of approximately 270,000 tons, primarily to the EU.

China and Côte d'Ivoire established diplomatic relations on March 2, 1983, and their bilateral relations have developed smoothly since. China has assisted Côte d'Ivoire in various projects, including the construction of a parliamentary house, a theater, farmland water conservancy improvements in Guéckédou, a conference hall for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rural schools, Geneva Hospital, and the National Olympic Stadium.

The Embassy of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in China, represented by Lorou Hirtchet Richard Morton, Counselor of the Embassy, emphasizes the significance of this award to Professor Xiang Lingyun, highlighting the strengthening of friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two nations.

Embassy of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire

Chancery: No. 9, Bei Xiao Jie, Sanlitun

Tel: 65321482 65323572 65321223

Fax: 65322407

Email: nigeria.Beijing@foreignaffairs.gov.ng

Website: https://www.mfa.gov.cn



