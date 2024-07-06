Global Herpes Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 1.87 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.28%

New York, United States , July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Herpes Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.23 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.87 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during the projected period.





The term "herpes treatment" refers to the therapeutic and medical interventions used to manage and control herpes infections. The primary goals of treatment are to alleviate symptoms, reduce the frequency and severity of outbreaks, and prevent the virus from spreading to others. Antiviral drugs including famciclovir, valacyclovir, and acyclovir are routinely used. They work by preventing the virus from multiplying, reducing the severity of symptoms, and lowering the frequency of outbreaks. Furthermore, campaigns, advocacy groups, and educational and educational activities have raised public awareness of herpes' symptoms, causes, and treatments. Individuals are more likely to seek treatment and preventive measures as their knowledge grows, driving market growth. Ultimately, increased awareness is a key driver of the herpes therapy market. However, the high cost of prescription pharmaceuticals restricts access to vital therapy, which might result in financial hardship or the inability to obtain medication entirely. Furthermore, individuals might feel prevented from seeking adequate medical treatment due to the expense burden, affecting the market's overall revenue and growth prospects.

Global Herpes Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Virus Type (Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) and Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV)), By Drug Type (Prescription Drug and Over-the-Counter Drug), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Parenteral), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The varicella-zoster virus (VZV) segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global herpes treatment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the virus type, the global herpes treatment market is divided into herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Among these, the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global herpes treatment market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the increased prevalence of herpes zoster and the upcoming release of new medications to treat the disease. Factors such as an increase in the number of immunocompromised people and an aging population are also driving the segment's expansion.

The prescription drug segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global herpes treatment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the drug type, the global herpes treatment market is divided into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Among these, the prescription drug segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global herpes treatment market during the projected timeframe. Prescription drugs for herpes treatment are often delivered under physician supervision and are subject to regulatory approval. Increased healthcare spending and insurance coverage enhance patients' access to prescription herpes treatments. Furthermore, antiviral medications like acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir are specifically developed to combat herpesviruses such as herpes simplex virus and varicella-zoster virus.

The oral segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the herpes treatment market during the estimated period.

Based on the route of administration, the global herpes treatment market is divided into topical, oral, and parenteral. Among these, the oral segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the herpes treatment market during the estimated period. The relevance of the oral site is emphasized by public awareness campaigns, education activities, and the psychosocial impact of visible outbreaks, all of which contribute to early diagnosis and treatment-seeking behavior.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global herpes treatment market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global herpes treatment market over the forecast period. The United States, in particular, controls the herpes treatment sector, which is expanding as the number of herpes cases increases. This demonstrates the region's crucial significance in determining the path of the global herpes market. Furthermore, the dominance can be attributed to the growing use of branded herpes medications, rising healthcare expenses, increased availability of generics, and favorable reimbursement policies. Key players are striving to grow their market share through a number of strategic initiatives. Furthermore, players in the United States are leveraging their commercialization capabilities to boost profit margins.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global herpes treatment market during the projected timeframe. Regional players are developing efficient and cost-effective treatment therapeutics to accommodate the growing prevalence and demand for herpes treatment therapeutics, which is driving market growth in the region. The presence of significant market players in Germany, an increasing emphasis on geographic expansion, and the introduction of new products are all factors driving the market in Germany.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Herpes Treatment Market include Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apotex, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Avet Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Cipla, Inc., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Maruho Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, GSK plc, and Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Gilead Sciences and Assembly Biosciences announced a 12-year collaboration to explore antiviral therapies for herpesviruses, hepatitis B, and hepatitis D.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Herpes Treatment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Herpes Treatment Market, By Virus Type

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV)

Global Herpes Treatment Market, By Drug Type

Prescription Drug

Over-the-Counter Drug

Global Herpes Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

Global Herpes Treatment Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



