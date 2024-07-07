MEDIA ADVISORY: Join Us for the Final Game at the 35th Annual the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

Toronto Bulldogs vs Detroit Jr. Red Wings



EDMONTON, Alberta, July 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Prepare to join us for the final puck drop of the 35th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament! This year’s tournament has been a phenomenal success, and it all comes down to a thrilling finale, with Toronto Bulldogs and Detroit Jr. Red Wings playing off for The Brick Cup in the championship game.

After a successful 35 years, The Brick Invitational Tournament highlights talented hockey hopefuls ages nine and 10 and has become one of the most preeminent minor hockey tournaments worldwide, with hundreds of tournament players eventually moving on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.

July 7, 2024, is the last chance to see these young hockey stars in action at the Ice Palace located in West Edmonton Mall! Make sure to join in on the action at 12 p.m., where the two teams will battle for the coveted Brick Cup. In addition, Brickley’s Showdown featuring all star teams from Canada vs US will proceed the final game, with puck drop at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

For all tournament updates, including up to date standings and game results, media are encouraged to visit www.brickhockey.ca .

WHO: Spokespeople onsite will include:

• Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

• Andy Wigston, Executive Director, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

WHEN: Championship game begins at 12 p.m.

Media should arrive prior to 12 p.m. for setup.

WHERE: Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall