U.S. Restaurant Digitization 2024: The Industry Looks to AI and Unified Commerce to Enhance the Customer Experience

Restaurants are investing in AI and unified commerce to enhance personalization and the customer experience.

Facing another year of uncertainty, restaurants are looking for new ways to gain a competitive edge. Many are investing in digital tools in hopes of wooing customers with personalized experiences.

Key Question: How are restaurants investing in technology to improve the customer experience?

Key Stat: Thirty-three percent of US restaurants plan to begin using AI for personalized guest marketing in 2024.

Executive Summary

The restaurant industry faces another year of uncertainty

Despite years of investments, utilizing data remains a challenge for the industry

Unified commerce and AI are among the most prominent trends in restaurant digitization

These back-end technology investments can create better experiences for customers, both in-store and online

One-Third of US Restaurants Plan to Begin Using AI for Personalized Guest Marketing in 2024

The Cost of Eating Out Continues to Rise Faster Than the Cost of Food at Home

Lack of Ready Insights to Improve the Customer Experience Is a Leading Issue With Restaurants' Technology and Automation Tools

65% of QSRs Have Shifted - or Plan to Shift - to a Unified Point-of-Sale Platform

Over a Third of Customers Expect Personalized Features When Ordering From Restaurant Kiosks

