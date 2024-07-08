Global Automotive E-Compressor Industry Research 2024-2034: E-Compressor Revolutionizing the $20+ Billion Market - Regulatory Demands for Lower Emissions Propel Adoption

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive E-Compressor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Vehicle Type, Compressor Type, Capacity, Propulsion Type, Technology Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive E-Compressor Market valued at $6.90 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.63%, reaching $20.72 billion by 2034.



The automotive industry is experiencing a significant transformation driven by the rapid evolution of technology and growing environmental concerns. One of the pivotal components spearheading this shift is the automotive e-compressor, an essential device in the thermal management systems of vehicles, particularly electric and hybrid models. As the push for cleaner, more efficient vehicles intensifies, the automotive e-compressor market is poised for substantial growth, making it a critical area of focus for industry stakeholders.

An automotive e-compressor, distinct from traditional belt-driven compressors, is powered directly by a vehicle's battery. This design not only improves efficiency by eliminating the energy losses typically associated with mechanical linkages but also allows for greater flexibility in compressor placement, which is particularly beneficial in the compact engine bays of electric vehicles (EVs). The rise in EV adoption globally is a primary driver of the burgeoning e-compressor market.

With major economies committing to reduce carbon emissions and some planning to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, the demand for advanced, efficient thermal management solutions is surging. For instance, Tesla's continuous innovation in thermal management systems for its EV lineup highlights the role of advanced e-compressors in enhancing vehicle performance and battery efficiency. Similarly, Toyota's collaboration with Denso to develop next-generation climate control systems for their hybrid and electric models demonstrates the industry's focus on optimizing e-compressor technology to improve overall vehicle efficiency and comfort.



In conclusion, the automotive e-compressor market is at the forefront of the automotive industry's evolution towards more sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. With the continuous advancements in electric vehicle technology and increasing regulatory demands for lower emissions, the e-compressor's role in vehicle design and functionality is becoming increasingly critical, signalling robust growth prospects for this market. As technology progresses and adoption rates soar, the automotive e-compressor market is expected to expand, reflecting the broader trends in automotive technology and sustainability efforts.



How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global automotive e-compressor market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as vehicle type, compressor type, capacity type, propulsion type, and technology type. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global automotive e-compressor market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Questions Answered

What are the main factors driving the demand for automotive e-compressor market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the automotive e-compressor market?

Who are the key players in the automotive e-compressor market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the automotive e-compressor market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in automotive e-compressor market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the automotive e-compressor market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the automotive e-compressor market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for automotive e-compressor market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Companies Featured

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sanden Corporation

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & CO. KG, Coburg

Toyota Industries Corporation

Valeo

Aotejia New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Highly Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

TCCI Manufacturing

Guchen Industry

Stealth EV

Siroco HVAC India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.3.1 Passenger Cars

2.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



3. Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Compressor Type)

3.3.1 Scroll Compressors

3.3.2 Rotary Compressors

3.3.3 Centrifugal Compressors

3.3.4 Reciprocating Compressors

3.3.5 Axial Compressors

3.4 Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Capacity)

3.4.1 Small

3.4.2 Medium

3.4.3 Large

3.5 Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Propulsion Type)

3.5.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

3.5.2 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

3.5.3 Fuel-cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

3.5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

3.6 Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Technology Type)

3.6.1 VFD

3.6.2 Fixed Speed



4. Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Region)

4.1 Automotive E-Compressor Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2 Market by Product

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.7.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.2 Market by Product

4.2.8 Mexico

4.2.8.1 Market by Application

4.2.8.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share



