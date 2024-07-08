Ballistic Protection Market Analysis 2024-2034: A $26.08 Billion Industry Driven by Urgent Protection Needs of Military, Law Enforcement, and Increasingly, Civilian Populations Bolster Demand

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ballistic Protection Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Product Type, Material Type, Technology Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ballistic Protection Market $15.33 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46%, reaching $26.08 billion by 2034.



The ballistic protection market is critically important, encompassing the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective solutions aimed at safeguarding lives in various high-risk environments. This market addresses the urgent needs of military, law enforcement, and increasingly, civilian populations, providing essential protection against firearms, explosive devices, and other threats. As geopolitical tensions rise and urban environments grow more volatile, the demand for advanced ballistic protection continues to surge.

One of the most significant drivers of the ballistic protection market is the persistent global security threat from terrorism and geopolitical conflicts. For instance, the ongoing conflicts in regions like the Middle East and the resurgence of tensions in Eastern Europe necessitate continuous advancements in protective gear. The U.S. military's investment in newer, lighter, and more resilient body armor exemplifies this response, aiming to enhance soldier survivability in hostile environments.



In addition to military applications, there is a growing emphasis on providing enhanced protective measures for law enforcement personnel. The rise in urban violence and civil unrest in major cities across the United States and Europe has led to increased investments in ballistic protection. Police forces are now regularly equipped with advanced body armor to deal with potential threats during routine patrols and special operations. Events like the 2016 Dallas police shooting, where officers were targeted during a protest, underscore the critical need for effective ballistic protection in maintaining public order and safety.



Moreover, the civilian sector has emerged as a new market for ballistic protection, driven by increased personal security concerns. The availability of ballistic-resistant backpacks, clothing, and other personal accessories reflects a consumer trend towards personal safety products, particularly in regions with high crime rates or recent experiences of mass shootings.



The ballistic protection market is therefore characterized by a dynamic blend of demand driven by security needs, technological innovation, and expanding civilian use. Companies operating in this space continually strive to develop solutions that meet the stringent requirements of today's threats while also anticipating future needs. As the world faces evolving security challenges, the importance of this market cannot be overstated, with its role in safeguarding lives becoming more vital with each passing year.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global ballistic protection market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as application, product type, material type, and technology type. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global ballistic protection market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Companies Featured

Avon Protection Systems

BAE Systems plc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Survitec Group Limited

TenCate Advanced Armor USA, Inc.

FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd.

Seyntex

ADA (Australian Defence Apparel)

Armorworks

Revision Military

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $26.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



