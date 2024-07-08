Canada Digital Ad Spending 2024: Mobile Accounts for More Than Half of All Ad Spending

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Digital Ad Spending 2024: Mobile Accounts for More Than Half of All Ad Spending" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ad spending is set to rebound in 2024, as mobile formats continue to dominate and areas like connected TV and retail media drive renewed growth.

Canada's ad market is in recovery this year after slower growth in 2023. Ad spending across most formats, including some traditional formats like TV, will see a boost. Mobile will account for more than half of total spending. And digital channels like connected TV (CTV) and retail media are where the smart dollars are going, driving renewed investment and strong results.

Key Question: What formats and channels are driving Canada's ad market this year?

Key Stat: Mobile ad spending will account for 54.6% of total advertising in Canada in 2024.

