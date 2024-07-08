Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Digital Ad Spending 2024: Mobile Accounts for More Than Half of All Ad Spending" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ad spending is set to rebound in 2024, as mobile formats continue to dominate and areas like connected TV and retail media drive renewed growth.

Canada's ad market is in recovery this year after slower growth in 2023. Ad spending across most formats, including some traditional formats like TV, will see a boost. Mobile will account for more than half of total spending. And digital channels like connected TV (CTV) and retail media are where the smart dollars are going, driving renewed investment and strong results.

Key Question: What formats and channels are driving Canada's ad market this year?

Key Stat: Mobile ad spending will account for 54.6% of total advertising in Canada in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Ad spending trends are shifting

What are the most important findings in our forecast?

Sources

Charts

Digital Ad Spending in Canada, 2023-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total media ad spending)

Display Now Makes Up the Bulk of Digital Ad Spending in Canada (billions in display and search ad spending in Canada, 2019-2028)

Retail Media Ad Spending in Canada, 2023-2028 (billions, % change, and % of digital ad spending)

Connected TV Is Claiming a Growing Share of Total TV Ad Spending in Canada (billions in TV ad spending in Canada, connected TV vs. traditional, 2019-2028)

The Triopoly's Share of Digital Is Higher in Canada Than in the US and UK (Google, Meta, and Amazon % of digital ad spending, by country, 2021-2026)

Pinterest Ad Revenues in Canada, 2021-2026 (millions, % change, and % of digital ad spending)

