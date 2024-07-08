OTC Markets Group Welcomes Black Diamond Group Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Black Diamond Group Limited (TSX: BDI; OTCQX: BDIMF), a specialty rentals and industrial services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Black Diamond Group Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Black Diamond Group Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BDIMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to have our shares now trading on the OTCQX Best Market,” said Trevor Haynes, CEO, Black Diamond Group Limited. “The graduation onto the OTCQX Market, showcases our commitment to provide streamlined trading opportunities to drive shareholder value, without adding the undue complexity or costs often associated with a dual listing.”

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Black Diamond Group Limited

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS) and operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, C.L. Martin, MPA Systems, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, education, industrial, financial, and government sectors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com