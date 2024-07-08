Mikra Applies to Health Canada for CELLF 2.0 NPN

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has filed a Natural Health Product License Application (“PLA”) with Health Canada, seeking a Natural Product Number (“NPN”) for its best-selling cellular health product CELLF 2.0.

“We’re pleased to announce that Mikra has applied to Health Canada for an NPN for CELLF 2.0,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “Receiving this NPN will allow us to market and promote CELLF 2.0 throughout Canada, both directly and via multiple other sales channels. We look forward to successfully navigating the Health Canada application process and wish to thank our experienced advisors at KGK Science Inc. for their sound guidance throughout the preparation and drafting of our application.”

CELLF 2.0 provides a complete adult daily dose of Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) and Glutathione, alongside the recommended dose of bioavailable CoQ10, in a liposomal gel that is precision engineered to protect all of these key molecules from the corrosive effects of stomach acid, delivering them safely to be absorbed by the small intestine and guaranteeing that the full clinical dose becomes bioavailable. The latest published research confirms the vital role played by CELLF 2.0’s key ingredients.

In 2023 a double-blind, randomized controlled trial completed in Japan found1:

After 12 weeks, the participants showed improvements in composite memory and verbal memory... In younger adults (aged 20-40 years), PQQ improved cognitive function (cognitive flexibility, processing speed, and execution speed) after 8 weeks... Older adults (aged 41-65 years) showed improvements in complex and verbal memory after 12 weeks.

In 2023 a study conducted jointly at Canadian and Chinese research universities concluded2:

This study reveals the underlying mechanism of PQQ's strong antioxidant capacity and provides evidence for PQQ as a potential agent for clinical prevention and treatment of natural aging-induced osteoporosis.

In 2023 a comprehensive research review completed at a medical university in Italy determined3:

There is evidence of enhanced glutathione levels in elderly subjects with excellent physical and mental health status, suggesting that heightened glutathione may be a marker and even a causative factor of increased healthspan and lifespan. Such aspects, and much more including glutathione-boosting substances administrable to humans, are considered in this state-of-the-art review, which deals with glutathione and glutathione-dependent enzymes from biochemistry to gerontology, focusing attention also on lifespan/healthspan extension and successful aging; the significance of glutathione levels in aging is considered also in relation to therapeutic possibilities and supplementation strategies... Aimed at increasing glutathione and related defenses to improve health status and counteract aging processes in humans.

CELLF 2.0 is a clinically validated formula proven to boost energy and focus on a cellular level, while protecting against the negative effects of oxidative stress. Meticulously researched, the precision-engineered formula is designed to add healthy, energetic years to your life, so you can feel better, longer. Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products backed by real science to market and looks forward to reaching many more customers in 2024.

