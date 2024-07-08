AirBoss Provides Update on Strategic Transition

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced an update on its strategic transition, building on its previously announced realignment into two new reportable segments: AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products. This transition reflects the Company’s focus on its core rubber compounding capabilities and strategic growth opportunities.



In furthering this transition, AirBoss has retained TD Securities Inc. as its financial advisor to assist the Company with its strategic review of various alternatives to create value for shareholders. The alternatives under review by the Company may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, divestures and various structural and financing options, including the potential monetization of the Company’s real estate assets. There can be no assurance that this process will result in the successful completion of any such potential transaction, nor any assurance as to the outcome or timing of the Company’s strategic review. There is no timetable for completion of this process and AirBoss does not intend to comment further unless and until it determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

“The senior leadership team and I are fully committed to the success of AirBoss,” said Gren Schoch, Chairman and Co-CEO of AirBoss. “In this regard, we are committed to exploring all options to create value, with a focus on prioritizing key investments within our core competencies and continuing the transformation of AirBoss into a global market leader in the custom rubber compounding market and the other industries which it serves.”

About AirBoss

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

