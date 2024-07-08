Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "What U.S. Advertisers Can Learn From Privacy Industry Events 2024: Conferences Focused on AI Governance, State Law Enforcement and Protecting Kids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A rundown of the top trends and takeaways for advertisers from public policy- and privacy-related conferences held in early April.

In early April 2024, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) held its annual Public Policy and Legal Summit, followed immediately by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit. This report reviews the top trends and takeaways for advertisers.

Key Question: What are the latest developments in privacy that advertisers need to know?

Key Stat: Sixteen states have now enacted comprehensive consumer privacy laws, five of which are currently in effect. As enforcement heats up, advertisers are being held to account on data used for targeting and measurement.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

AI is top of mind for policymakers and privacy professionals

State privacy enforcement has officially begun

Legislators and regulators are working to fortify children's privacy protections

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Nearly Two-Thirds of US States Have Enacted or Introduced Privacy Laws

US Adults Are Concerned About the Data Privacy Implications of AI

Most US Adults Think Social Media Usage Is at Least Somewhat Harmful for Children/Teenagers

