ACAMS Enhances its Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) Certification to Equip Sanctions Professionals with Updated, Real-World Compliance Skills

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating financial crime, has enhanced its Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) Certification to include additional resources and training options.

The CGSS program now offers a case studies module that reflects real-world challenges in sanctions compliance. This is designed to enhance problem-solving skills, mirroring the complex decisions that sanctions professionals face daily. The case studies help to identify potential gaps in understanding, so professionals are prepared for the many nuances of sanctions implementation and enforcement.

Additionally, the CGSS has transitioned to a modular format, comprising four distinct certificate courses, which allows candidates to earn certificates in specific areas of interest as they progress toward full certification. This stackable format not only boosts learning outcomes but also rewards professionals with flexibility and engagement throughout the training journey.

ACAMS’ latest program features help to:

Close knowledge gaps for sanctions officers.

Provide flexible options tailored to different learning styles.

Deliver up-to-date knowledge of regulations and typologies.

Demonstrate specialized sanctions acumen and risk management to regulators.

The CGSS curriculum has also been expanded to include more coverage of such critical topics as virtual assets, export control compliance, contract clauses and management of frozen assets.

“Whether you’re in sanctions compliance, risk management, legal advisory or other parts of the anti-financial crime field, professionals need comprehensive, hands-on experience to navigate the constantly shifting sanctions landscape," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. “That’s why we’ve enhanced our CGSS program – to provide our community of financial crime prevention experts with additional flexibility and learning options to remain at the forefront of global sanctions compliance.”

To obtain the certification, CGSS applicants must have an active ACAMS membership, present evidence of 40 eligibility credits and pass a proctored exam. Organizations and professionals wanting to bolster their sanctions compliance capabilities can learn more here: https://www.acams.org/en/certifications/certified-global-sanctions-specialist-cgss

About the CGSS Certification

Developed for professionals with 18 months to two years of experience in financial crime compliance, the CGSS certification helps them demonstrate the knowledge necessary to manage risks related to sanctions and ensure greater sanctions compliance. CGSS has been developed with active input from a cohort of recognized sanctions and AFC subject matter experts, including those from regulatory and law enforcement backgrounds. CGSS answers the need for an in-depth training program in sanctions compliance, to help industry professionals better respond to the current challenges. It can be deployed to teams globally, ensuring they are trained against the same standards and their specialized knowledge is formally recognized. CGSS-certified teams enable organizations to better manage sanctions risk, establish an effective sanctions compliance program and demonstrate compliance with constantly evolving regulatory requirements.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, advancing best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.