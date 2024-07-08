Global Construction Lifts Industry Report 2024: Development of Compact Lifts for Tight Spaces Generates Demand in Urban Projects

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Lifts - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Lifts was valued at an estimated US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The construction lifts market is significantly influenced by the increased adoption of automation and advanced technology to enhance the efficiency and safety of lifts. The rise of smart cities and the push for efficient urban environments have spurred the demand for modern construction lifts equipped with advanced control systems and real-time monitoring capabilities. The shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly practices has also influenced the market, with manufacturers developing lifts that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.



The continuous innovation in lift technology and the growing construction activities worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, present substantial opportunities for the construction lifts market. The development of lifts that can operate in diverse and challenging environments, coupled with the need for efficient material handling in high-rise construction, ensures the sustained growth and relevance of construction lifts in the industry.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Residential Construction End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Non-Residential Construction End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $452.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $474.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Construction Lifts Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alimak Group AB, BrandSafway, Electroelsa srl, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Alimak Group

BrandSafway

Electroelsa srl

Fraco Products

Gaoli Engineering Machinery Co.,Ltd.

GEDA - USA

Geda

ICARE Lifts Systems

Kone Corporation

Maber Hoist s.r.l.

Pega Hoist Ltd.

SAEClimber S.L.

Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.

STROS - Sedlcanske strojirny AS

Ucel Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Construction Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Urbanization Trends Accelerate Demand for Vertical Transportation Solutions

Automation and Digital Technologies Drive Adoption of Smart Construction Lifts

Increased Infrastructure Investments Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations Strengthen Business Case for Advanced Lift Designs

Rising Labor Costs Spur Growth in Demand for Efficient Construction Lifts

Increased Focus on Worker Safety Propels Growth in Adoption of Advanced Lifts

Safety Regulations and Compliance Generates Demand for Modern Lift Equipment

Smart City Initiatives Drive Market Growth for Construction Lifts

Integration of IoT and Real-time Monitoring Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Construction Industry Modernization Strengthens Business Case for Innovative Lifts

Development of Compact Lifts for Tight Spaces Generates Demand in Urban Projects

Retrofitting and Renovation Projects Boost Lift Market Demand

Growing Popularity of Modular Construction Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Enhanced Operational Efficiency through Automation Drives Adoption of Construction Lifts

Urban Density and Limited Space Constraints Throw the Spotlight on Vertical Lifts

Advances in Materials and Design Propels Growth in Lightweight Construction Lifts

Technological Convergence in Construction Equipment Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Construction Lifts Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Lifts by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Construction Lifts by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Construction Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Construction End-Use by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Residential Construction End-Use by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Residential Construction End-Use by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Non-Residential Construction End-Use by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Non-Residential Construction End-Use by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Residential Construction End-Use by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7931l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment