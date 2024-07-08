Global Aquaponics Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 - Innovations in Designs Spur Growth and Diversification

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaponics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aquaponics was valued at an estimated US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2030.



The aquaponics market is witnessing the integration of advanced technologies and the expansion of commercial aquaponics farms. Smart systems utilizing sensors, automation, and data analytics are revolutionizing aquaponics by enabling precise monitoring and real-time adjustments of water quality and nutrient levels, thus enhancing productivity and sustainability. The growing interest in aquaponics as both a hobby and a business venture is also significant; individuals and entrepreneurs are increasingly adopting aquaponics for its economic benefits and sustainable practices.



Furthermore, the commercial sector is witnessing substantial investments in large-scale aquaponics farms, which are becoming key suppliers of fresh, locally sourced produce to restaurants, grocery stores, and farmers` markets. This trend reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance food transportation and supports the local economy. The aquaponics market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, environmental benefits, and a rising demand for sustainable food production methods.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Media Filled Grow Beds Mechanism segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.5%. The Deep Water Culture (DWC) Mechanism segment is also set to grow at 12.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $276.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.1% CAGR to reach $379.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Aquaponics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture Throws the Spotlight on Aquaponics

Rising Awareness of Organic Food Consumption Propels Market Growth

Increasing Urbanization Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Urban Farming Solutions

Water Scarcity Issues Drive Adoption of Water-Efficient Farming Methods

Economic Benefits of Dual Crop Production Sustain Growth in Aquaponics

Innovations in Aquaponic Designs Spur Growth and Diversification

How Rising Food Security Concerns Propel Market Adoption

Environmental Sustainability Trends Generate Demand for Eco-Friendly Farming Practices

Growth in Indoor and Vertical Farming Expands Market Opportunities

Advances in Biological Filtration Technologies Strengthen Market Viability

Increasing Fish Consumption Rates Drive Demand for Integrated Aquaponics Systems

Adoption of Renewable Energy Solutions in Aquaponics Farms Propel Market Expansion

Here`s How Commercial Scale Operations Create New Market Dynamics and Opportunities

Integration of AI and IoT in Aquaponics Systems Drives Innovation and Efficiency

Rising Popularity of DIY Aquaponics Kits Expands Market Reach

The Role of Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) in Market Expansion

Increasing Interest in Off-Season Crop Production Drives Adoption of Aquaponics Systems

Growing Focus on Local and Fresh Food Production Generates New Market Opportunities

Addressing Nutrient Management Challenges Enhances System Efficiency and Market Appeal

