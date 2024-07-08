Freight Technologies Launches Waavely, a Revolutionary Digital Ocean Freight Platform

HOUSTON, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech” or “Freight Technologies”),a technology-driven logistics company offering Fr8App, its proprietary and industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning that provides a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announced today the official launch of Waavely, a state-of-the-art platform designed to revolutionize ocean freight booking and management for companies shipping containers between North America and ports around the world. Waavely is live and currently available with the platform already successfully handling ocean freight.



"Waavely aims to bring unprecedented control, agility, and transparency to ocean freight brokerage through advanced digitalization, and we are extremely proud of this launch which represents a significant advancement in the management of ocean freight,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies Inc. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a free-to-use platform that charges a management fee per load, we help businesses optimize their maritime logistics operations, while reducing costs and improving overall efficiency. Our goal is to support and streamline global shipping and create a more connected and transparent supply chain for our users and customers."

Key Features of Waavely’s 360° Logistics Platform

Instant Quotes and Booking : Users can request and receive instant quotes for maritime shipments and manage bookings directly through the platform, streamlining the entire freight process.

: Users can request and receive instant quotes for maritime shipments and manage bookings directly through the platform, streamlining the entire freight process. Automation : The platform automates key logistics processes from quoting to managing and paying, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

: The platform automates key logistics processes from quoting to managing and paying, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Real-Time Tracking : Waavely offers 24/7 tracking capabilities, allowing users to monitor their shipments through an interactive map, ensuring constant visibility and control over logistics operations.

: Waavely offers 24/7 tracking capabilities, allowing users to monitor their shipments through an interactive map, ensuring constant visibility and control over logistics operations. Full Transparency: With detailed shipment specifications and real-time updates, Waavely ensures that all parties have access to necessary documentation and information, enhancing transparency and trust.

The development of Waavely stems from the growing demand among Freight Technologies’ existing clients who use the Fr8App platform for over-the-road (OTR) transportation and also require efficient solutions for ocean freight. By integrating Waavely with Fr8App, customers can now manage both OTR and ocean freight seamlessly within a single platform. This integration offers a streamlined logistics experience, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing complexity for businesses involved in both types of transportation.

Freight Technologies platforms are designed to be scalable, allowing shippers and carriers to transact without limits and expand their market reach. The existing infrastructure and success of Fr8App provides a robust foundation, enabling not just Freight Technologies to quickly expand into new markets, but also its customers and network carriers to follow suit. This scalability ensures that Waavely can efficiently handle increased demand and adapt to the evolving needs of the logistics industry.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international OTR shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

