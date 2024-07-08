Global Parenting Apps Market Size to worth $905.2million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Parenting Apps Market, valued at $542.3 million in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $905.2 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Growing interest in parenting education driving demand for parenting apps. With rising awareness about the importance of parenting education and skills, more parents are looking to enhance their parenting abilities through educational tools and resources. Parenting apps offer evidence-based tips, guidance and recommendations from experts on a wide range of parenting topics from child development to behavior management. They make it convenient for parents to access high quality parenting content anytime, anywhere on their mobile devices.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets is expected to drive the growth of the global parenting apps market over the forecast period. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India had over 833 million internet subscribers as of November 2022. This has increased the usage of smartphones and tablets among parents to track their baby's feeding, sleep, development, etc using apps on their devices. Further, hectic lifestyles and dual income families are leading to increase in need for apps that can help manage babies remotely. These apps provide valuable tools like notification system to remind feeding, tasks and vaccine schedules which is further propelling the market growth.

Global Parenting Apps Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $542.3 million Estimated Value by 2030 $905.2 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Busy lifestyle driving demand



• Connected community for parents



• Increasing product launch Restraints & Challenges • Higher subscription/upgrade costs of premium apps



• Data privacy and security concerns

Market Trends:

There is growth in demand for personalized parenting apps that can offer content specific to child's need, parenting style, location and family routines. These apps analyze usage data and tailor tips, reminders, activities based on user behavior to deliver more relevant content to users. For instance, Baby Connect app allows parents to receive personalized recommendations from pediatric experts based on baby’s information added in app. Growing focus on personalized experience is expected to drive significant demand for such apps.

Gamified parenting apps engage parents and babies through gameplay to track milestones, skills and provide stimulation. These apps framed as progressive games make learning fun for children and help monitor their progress. For instance, Toca Boca apps turn daily tasks like getting dressed or meal times into joyful games. Increased focus on making parenting engaging through games is projected to present lucrative opportunities.

Within the type segment of the global parenting apps market, the pregnancy tracker app segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to the high demand for pregnancy tracker apps that help expectant mothers track fetal development, symptoms, due dates and share progress with family and friends.

The baby care apps segment is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period. Baby care apps help new parents monitor feeding, sleep, diaper changes and milestones while also providing advice from pediatric experts. The growing popularity of these all-in-one baby monitoring apps is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the android system segment currently holds a dominant position in the global parenting apps market due to the wide availability of affordable android smartphones. Android also offers more customization options for app developers contributing to its large market share.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global parenting apps market owing to high smartphone penetration and rising awareness among parents about the benefits of parenting apps. Additionally, the presence of several leading global parenting app developers in the region drives market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global parenting apps market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising acceptance of advanced technologies among millennial parents and the growing importance of co-parenting and family bonding.

On the basis of type, pregnancy tracker app segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the high demand for apps that help expectant mothers track fetal development.

On the basis of application, Android system is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the wide availability of affordable android smartphones.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high smartphone penetration and rising awareness among parents about the benefits of parenting apps.

Key players operating in the global parenting apps market include Babytree, BabyCenter, BabyGogo, BabyTime, TalkingParents, BABYTIME, Nighp Software, The Bump, BabyNursing, Kinedu, Parent, Cure, Peanut, Winnie, OviaHealth, Playfully, and BabyGogo. Collaboration and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Understood.org, announced the public launch of Wunder by Understood: a free, first-of-its-kind community app designed for parents raising kids with learning and thinking differences.

In July 2022, Dorel Juvenile, launched Connected Suite, a collection of five smart essential products under the Safety 1st brand to help parents manage the nursery atmosphere through the safety 1st connected app.

Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Type

Pregnancy Tracker Apps

Baby Tracker Apps

Co-parenting Apps

Baby Care apps

Others



By Application

Android System

IOS System

By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



