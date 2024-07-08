Conflicting Views Between Epileptologists and General Neurologists Hinder Adoption of New Refractory Epilepsy Treatments

EXTON, PA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic epilepsy is often well managed by neurologists, but a sizable proportion of adults with epilepsy continue to experience seizures at varying frequencies despite using typically-effective pharmacological interventions. Every seizure is one too many, and experts recognize that if seizures are not fully controlled after a patient tries their third medication, the risk of developing recurrent epilepsy increases dramatically.1

In Market Dynamix™: Adult Refractory Epilepsy (US), Spherix Global Insights dives into the variations in patient management and beliefs between epileptologists and general neurologists, who often manage epilepsy patients. Findings indicate that one-quarter of epilepsy patients seen by general neurologists have developed refractory epilepsy. Thus, a sizable portion of the refractory epilepsy patient population remains under the care of general neurologists.

The study reveals that while general neurologists and epileptologists typically choose the same drug classes for patients with new-onset seizures, differences between the two subspecialties emerge when the initial treatment fails to adequately control seizures. Epileptologists prefer to maximize the dose of the first medication through meticulous dose titrations, while general neurologists are more inclined to introduce a second medication. These differences become more pronounced as their patients progress toward refractory epilepsy status.

When determining the next course of action for patients whose seizures are not quickly controlled, over half of general neurologists delay referring patients to an epileptologist until seizures are ‘clearly’ uncontrolled. None of the general neurologists surveyed said they would refer to an epileptologist after the first medication failed to stop seizures, despite literature suggesting that achieving seizure control with the second medication is more likely than with the third or later medication.1 Even after referral to epilepsy centers, differences between subspecialties persist: Epileptologists report that approximately two-thirds of refractory patients referred for seizure management remain indefinitely under their care, whereas general neurologists indicate that only one-third of their patients receive ongoing management at comprehensive epilepsy centers.

Typically, general neurologists are less informed than epileptologists about the latest therapies and those in development for refractory partial and generalized epilepsy. Therefore, Spherix’s findings indicate that epileptologists give higher favorability ratings to newer therapies, such as SK Life Science’s Xcopri, compared to general neurologists. Epileptologists also show greater enthusiasm for pipeline assets Staccato® alprazolam, XEN1101, and bexicaserin (LP352) being developed respectively by UCB, Xenon and Longboard.

