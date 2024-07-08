Cherlato Residency at The Abbey

West Hollywood, California, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Abbey in West Hollywood is excited to announce the Cherlato Residency and pop-up throughout the month of July. This unique pop-up features several delicious Cherlato flavors including ‘Juniper Nights’ - a brand-new creation inspired by The Abbey itself. Cherlato, the delicious gelato brand created by Cher is made fresh every day using organic locally sourced ingredients.

Following the spectacular star-studded recent relaunch of the Abbey by Tristan Schukraft where the Cherlato pop-up debuted, The Abbey confirmed that the pop-up will include a rotating selection of Cherlato throughout the month including:

Chocolate XOXO

Juniper Nights – Kefir & Juniper

Vanilla Caramel Swirl

Lemon Berry Fusion

The Abbey served Cherlato over the Fourth of July holiday and it was a huge hit! Cherlato will be available in The Abbey’s Bakery throughout July, offering a delicious way to celebrate summer.

"After the incredible success of our Cherlato ice cream truck, especially the amazing support and love from the LGBTQ+ community, The Abbey -- a favorite hangout for so many of my friends, it felt like a perfect fit for our first Cherlato residency,” commented Cher.

Cher, the legendary pop icon, made a surprise appearance at The Abbey's recent star-studded relaunch, captivating guests with her presence and setting the stage for this unique collaboration. The Cherlato Residency is set to celebrate Cher's long-standing connection with the LGBTQ+ community and The Abbey’s new era under the visionary ownership of Tristan Schukraft.

Tristan Schukraft, owner of The Abbey, expressed his excitement: "We're thrilled to host the very first Cherlato residency and celebrate Cher’s incredible legacy and bond with the LGBTQ+ community. You can enjoy Cherlato on the patio after dinner or late night on the dance floor. The Abbey and Cherlato are a perfect night out.”

Cherlato was successfully launched in LA last summer where the colorful Cherlato truck visited many local locations including The Abbey and became a favorite and refreshing treat enjoyed by thousands.

For more information visit theabbeyweho.com and follow @theabbeyweho on social media. The Abbey is located at 692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069.

# # #

About The Abbey Food & Bar®

The Abbey is more than just a West Hollywood institution; it’s Elizabeth Taylor’s favorite pub and a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife. Beloved by celebrities, locals, and tourists alike, The Abbey is the perfect place to meet old friends, make new ones, enjoy a generous martini, and indulge a great time out. Renowned as “The Best Gay Bar in the World,” The Abbey has also earned the title of the most popular drop-off and pick-up point for both Uber and Lyft in the United States. Owned by the visionary Tristan Schukraft, affectionately known as “The CEO of Everything Gay,” The Abbey is a proud member of the Tryst Hospitality family. It’s been 33 years, but the party is just getting started. Experience the magic for yourself and join the fun by following @theabbeyweho on social media.

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, spearheaded by Tristan Schukraft, is revolutionizing LGBTQ+ luxury travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels offer luxury boutique gay hotels celebrated for their design, exceptional service, and vibrant experiences in premiere LGBT destinations like Fire Island, Puerto Vallarta and San Juan. The company also owns iconic venues The Abbey in West Hollywood, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, DS Tequila in Chicago’s Northalstead neighborhood and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island. With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR—a telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and other STI services for the LGBTQ+ community—Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay."

Attachments