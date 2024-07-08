Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement - 2024 06 30

Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF
PARIS, FRANCE, July 8, 2024 - Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2024, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:
- 34,591 shares
- €1,418,034.45
It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 12,751 shares
- €3,137,934.80
Between January 1st, 2024 and June 30, 2024 have been executed:
- 3,232 purchase transactions
- 2,431 sell transactions
Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 384,417 shares and €42,260,402.70 to the purchase
- 371,870 shares and €40,869,625.30 to the sell
Attachment