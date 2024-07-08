Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

On 30 May 2024 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“) Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.

Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share type Ordinary registered shares ISIN LT0000127466 Nominal, EUR 0.29 Total number of shares 233,803,368 Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 67,802,976.72 Total number of votes 233,803,368

Contacts:

AUGA group, AB CEO

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340