Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

On 30 May 2024 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“) Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.
Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:
|Share type
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN
|LT0000127466
|Nominal, EUR
|0.29
|Total number of shares
|233,803,368
|Authorised capital of the Company, EUR
|67,802,976.72
|Total number of votes
|233,803,368
Contacts:
AUGA group, AB CEO
Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340