New York Film Academy Partnered with 2024 American Black Film Festival and New Filmmakers LA

In June 2024, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) partnered with two film festivals to amplify diverse voices in the film industry and create unparalleled opportunities for its students. NYFA hosted three master classes in partnership with the 2024 American Black Film Festival; and allowed students the opportunity to participate in LGBTQ+ films, networking events, and more at New Filmmakers LA.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is an annual event dedicated to empowering Black talent and showcasing film and television content by and about people of African descent. Dedicated to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts, the festival was conceived in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education, and artistic collaboration.

Each year, the ABFF conducts networking events, screenings, and awards nights in South Beach, Florida, near the NYFA Miami campus. This year, three master classes were hosted at the NYFA Miami campus, two of which were conducted by NYFA instructors Patrice DeGraff-Arenas and Miguel Parga. DeGraff-Arenas’ course, entitled, “Act It Out: Scene Exploration with Patrice DeGraff-Arenas,” was an intensive, two-hour long workshop focused on Acting for Film. Parga’s course, “Low Budget, Big Film: Filmmaking with Miguel Parga,” tapped into the art of filmmaking in a packed room of festival goers and students.

In attendance at this year’s ABFF, Mike Gauyo and Amy Aniobi, writers on hit shows Ginny & Georgia and Insecure, respectively, taught a third master class called, “Write Here, Write Now! A Mock Writers’ Room with Mike Gauyo & Amy Aniobi,” which focused on screenwriting for television. NYFA alum Issa Rae was this year's Creative Director, and NYFA is thrilled to have had the opportunity to reconnect with her through the ABFF. Rae is an alum of NYFA LA's 4-week filmmaking program from 2005 and with this year's event, NYFA was able to help support her creative vision for the festival as well as host a writer from her well-known HBO series, Insecure, as a masterclass co-teacher on NYFA Miami’s campus.

A handful of selected students were invited to volunteer at this year’s highly anticipated ABFF. Volunteers and student representatives took over NYFA’s social media accounts for the weekend and attended screenings of new films like Swoon and Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, as well as participated in “Creative Conversations” with Issa Rae, and “Friday Night Vibes” with the cast of popular shows like All American and All American: Homecoming.

“Attending the American Black Film Festival on behalf of the New York Film Academy was an experience like no other. It was an exciting and eye-opening journey, one in which I had the opportunity to meet and connect with different people in the industry from comedians to stars of Tyler Perry’s The Oval, filmmakers, and other actors,” said Shari-Fay Bowen, NYFA Miami student and festival volunteer.

At the NYFA Los Angeles campus, students, along with Crickett Rumley, NYFA’s Senior Director of the Film Festival Department, attended the LGBTQ+ focused film festival, hosted by New Filmmakers LA, with a special reception by SAG-AFTRA. Students were treated to two short film programs, including four world premieres, and the Los Angeles Premiere of Student Emmy Award Winner Benjamin Howard’s debut feature, Riley. At the SAG-AFTRA reception, NYFA LA students walked the red carpet and networked with some of the biggest up-and-coming filmmakers in Los Angeles, as well as other student filmmakers in the metro area. In an ongoing partnership, New Filmmakers LA and NYFA collaborate on festivals for each month of the calendar year, filled with student opportunities.

“Through our partnerships with top-notch festivals in our campus cities, NYFA is not only demonstrating thought leadership; we are also able to offer special opportunities for our students and recent alumni. From attending the New Filmmakers LA LGBTQ+ cinema event to volunteering for the American Black Film Festival, our community is enriched with opportunities to expand their knowledge of the festival world and current cinema as well as network with peers and industry professionals alike. What a win-win!” said Crickett Rumley, Senior Director of the NYFA Film Festival Department.

New York Film Academy’s partnership with various film festivals across the country, including large organizations such as the New York Film Festival, to indie festivals like Newfest, enables the school to offer discount codes on student film submissions, tickets, and event passes for students to attend screenings and events at these film festivals and develop unique perspectives.

