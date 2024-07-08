SFIL 2021 EMTN 2 B

Paris, 8 July 2024

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Sfil base prospectus to the €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 7 June 2024 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Sfil has decided to issue on 10 July 2024 – Euro 200,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 4 June 2029 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing Euro 1,000,000,000 issued on 4 June 2021.

The Base Prospectus dated 7 June 2024 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the Issuer ( www.sfil.fr ), at the registered office of the Issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ), at the office of the Issuer and at the office of the Paying Agent.





Attachment