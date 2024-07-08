Adeia Renews Long-Term IP License Agreement with Liberty Global

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (“Adeia” or “Company”), the company whose patented innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), a global leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications, has agreed to a long-term renewal agreement for Adeia’s media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



Liberty Global has played a critical role in bringing advanced digital communications and entertainment services to its customers. According to Statista, the operator remains the pay-TV subscriber leader in Europe, with 18 million customers projected in the region for 2023.

“The agreement covers the network service provider operations offered by Liberty Global through its various brands -- including its mobile, broadband and pay-TV services. This renewal reflects the importance of Adeia’s media IP portfolio in the European video services market. It is a position that we intend to expand by continuously advancing innovations that enhance the customer experience through next-generation discovery, search and targeted advertising technologies, among other initiatives,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media.

Adeia’s media IP portfolio offers pay-TV providers the opportunity to deliver truly personalized media experiences through enhanced content discovery, search and recommendation capabilities, among many others.

“Innovation is pivotal to making our entertainment solutions even more powerful and engaging as new generations of digital-first customers continue to demand best in class entertainment. We are pleased to renew our IP license agreement with Adeia and leverage the expanding scope of their media IP portfolio to provide our subscribers with the most compelling experiences,” said Adrian Drury, Liberty Global’s Managing Director, Platform Technology.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million connections* across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the U.K., VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Slovakia. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Safe Harbor Statement

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com