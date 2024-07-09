Infertility Drugs & Devices Global Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring The Cooper Companies, Vitrolife, Hamilton Thorne, Esco Micro, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific and The Baker Company

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Infertility Drugs & Devices Market is set to surpass US$5.9 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.



High cost of treatment



A single IVF cycle ranges from US$15,000 to US$30,000, depending on the centre and the patient needs. Medications constitute 35% of these charges and other additional costs such as genetic testing of the embryos and surgical procedures that increases the cost further. Also, the costs would also depend on number of cycles conducted that range from 1 to 6, which imposes heavy financial burden on the patients.

Such high costs limit the use and appropriate treatment option for the patients restricting market growth. Whereas the insurance coverage especially in the U.S. depends on the coverage plans that the employer has offered. Semen analysis is usually covered. However, major parts of the treatment such as embryo transfer, mini-IVF costs, Full IVF cost, using donor egg costs are not completely covered under insurance. There is a growing demand from employers in the U.S. to also provide fertility treatment coverage.



Unsupportive Government Regulations



Government regulations in the form of funding, grants, policies, subsidies, insurance greatly impact the adoption of ART procedures. Lack of these support systems the access to treatment services is restricted and hence leads to limited adoption of these clinical services. For instance, in Japan, ART treatments were initiated to be covered under health insurance since April 2022 as a move to deal with low fertility rates.

Prior to this, only eligible couples received partial subsidies for ART treatment due to focus on lower-income citizens in Japan. Similar norms were set up for ART subsidies in Korea and Taiwan. In the U.S., only 15 states have authorized legislation to private insurers to cover partial or full costs of infertility treatments, however, type of coverage varies by state, with only 8 states authorizing reimbursement for ART.

Most European countries allow gametes donation that includes eggs and sperms. Sperm donation is allowed in 20 EU states while Egg donation is permitted in 17 states of the total 27 EU states. These regulations limit the adoption of ART and hence act as a critical barrier in market growth.



Key Questions Answered

How is the Infertility Drugs & Devices market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Infertility Drugs & Devices market?

How will each Infertility Drugs & Devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each Infertility Drugs & Devices submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading Infertility Drugs & Devices markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Infertility Drugs & Devices projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of Infertility Drugs & Devices projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Infertility Drugs & Devices market?

Where is the Infertility Drugs & Devices market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Infertility Drugs & Devices prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product

Drugs

Gonadotropins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Dopamine Agonists

Other drug classes

Equipment

Microscopes

Imaging Systems

Sperm Analyzer Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulator Systems

Incubators

Gas Analyzers

Laser Systems

Cryosystems

Sperm Separation Devices

Media & Consumables

Accessories

Procedure

Assisted Reproductive Technology

IVF

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

Surrogacy

Artificial Insemination

Intrauterine

Intracervical

Intratubal

Fertility Surgeries

Laparoscopy

Hysteroscopy

Varicocelectomy

Laparotomy

Tubal Ligation Reversal

Microsurgical Reconstruction

Other Infertility Treatment Procedures

Patient

Female

Male

End-Use

Fertility Centers

Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

Cryobanks

Research Institutes

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Infertility Drugs & Devices Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

The Cooper Companies

Vitrolife

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hamilton Thorne

Esco Micro

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

The Baker Company

Merck

Ferring

Abbott

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 PEST Analysis



4 Global Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Product

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Product Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

4.4 Drugs

4.5 Equipment

4.6 Media & Consumables

4.7 Accessories



5 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Procedure

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Procedure Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Procedure

5.4 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Share by Procedure, 2024 & 2034

5.5 Assisted Reproductive Technology

5.6 Artificial Insemination

5.7 Fertility Surgeries

5.8 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures

5.8.1 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures Market Forecast by Region, 2024-2034 (US$ Mn)

5.8.2 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures Market Share by Region, 2024 and 2034 (%)



6 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Patient

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Patient Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Patient

6.4 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Share by Patient, 2024, 2029, 2034

6.5 Female

6.6 Male



7 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by End-use

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 End-use Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-use

7.4 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Share by End-use, 2024, 2029, 2034

7.5 Fertility Centers

7.6 Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

7.7 Cryobanks

7.8 Research Institutes



8 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Region



9 North America Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis



10 Europe Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis



12 Latin America Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis



13 MEA Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Company Ranking Analysis

14.2 Key Business Strategy Analysis



15 Company Profiles

16 Conclusion and Recommendations



