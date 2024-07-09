Infertility Drugs & Devices Global Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring The Cooper Companies, Vitrolife, Hamilton Thorne, Esco Micro, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific and The Baker Company

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
World revenue for the Infertility Drugs & Devices Market is set to surpass US$5.9 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.
High cost of treatment
A single IVF cycle ranges from US$15,000 to US$30,000, depending on the centre and the patient needs. Medications constitute 35% of these charges and other additional costs such as genetic testing of the embryos and surgical procedures that increases the cost further. Also, the costs would also depend on number of cycles conducted that range from 1 to 6, which imposes heavy financial burden on the patients.
Such high costs limit the use and appropriate treatment option for the patients restricting market growth. Whereas the insurance coverage especially in the U.S. depends on the coverage plans that the employer has offered. Semen analysis is usually covered. However, major parts of the treatment such as embryo transfer, mini-IVF costs, Full IVF cost, using donor egg costs are not completely covered under insurance. There is a growing demand from employers in the U.S. to also provide fertility treatment coverage.
Unsupportive Government Regulations
Government regulations in the form of funding, grants, policies, subsidies, insurance greatly impact the adoption of ART procedures. Lack of these support systems the access to treatment services is restricted and hence leads to limited adoption of these clinical services. For instance, in Japan, ART treatments were initiated to be covered under health insurance since April 2022 as a move to deal with low fertility rates.
Prior to this, only eligible couples received partial subsidies for ART treatment due to focus on lower-income citizens in Japan. Similar norms were set up for ART subsidies in Korea and Taiwan. In the U.S., only 15 states have authorized legislation to private insurers to cover partial or full costs of infertility treatments, however, type of coverage varies by state, with only 8 states authorizing reimbursement for ART.
Most European countries allow gametes donation that includes eggs and sperms. Sperm donation is allowed in 20 EU states while Egg donation is permitted in 17 states of the total 27 EU states. These regulations limit the adoption of ART and hence act as a critical barrier in market growth.
Key Questions Answered
- How is the Infertility Drugs & Devices market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the Infertility Drugs & Devices market?
- How will each Infertility Drugs & Devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?
- How will the market shares for each Infertility Drugs & Devices submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?
- Will leading Infertility Drugs & Devices markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the Infertility Drugs & Devices projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of Infertility Drugs & Devices projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Infertility Drugs & Devices market?
- Where is the Infertility Drugs & Devices market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
- You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
- Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Infertility Drugs & Devices prices and recent developments.
Segments Covered in the Report
Product
- Drugs
- Gonadotropins
- Aromatase Inhibitors
- Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)
- Dopamine Agonists
- Other drug classes
- Equipment
- Microscopes
- Imaging Systems
- Sperm Analyzer Systems
- Ovum Aspiration Pumps
- Micromanipulator Systems
- Incubators
- Gas Analyzers
- Laser Systems
- Cryosystems
- Sperm Separation Devices
- Media & Consumables
- Accessories
Procedure
- Assisted Reproductive Technology
- IVF
- Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection
- Surrogacy
- Artificial Insemination
- Intrauterine
- Intracervical
- Intratubal
- Fertility Surgeries
- Laparoscopy
- Hysteroscopy
- Varicocelectomy
- Laparotomy
- Tubal Ligation Reversal
- Microsurgical Reconstruction
- Other Infertility Treatment Procedures
Patient
- Female
- Male
End-Use
- Fertility Centers
- Hospitals & Surgical Clinics
- Cryobanks
- Research Institutes
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets.
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Infertility Drugs & Devices Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies profiled in the report
- The Cooper Companies
- Vitrolife
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Hamilton Thorne
- Esco Micro
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- The Baker Company
- Merck
- Ferring
- Abbott
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Key Findings
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.3 Impact Analysis
3.4 Supply Chain Analysis
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Emerging Markets and Megatrends
3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8 PEST Analysis
4 Global Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Product
4.1 Key Findings
4.2 Product Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
4.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product
4.4 Drugs
4.5 Equipment
4.6 Media & Consumables
4.7 Accessories
5 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Procedure
5.1 Key Findings
5.2 Procedure Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
5.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Procedure
5.4 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Share by Procedure, 2024 & 2034
5.5 Assisted Reproductive Technology
5.6 Artificial Insemination
5.7 Fertility Surgeries
5.8 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures
5.8.1 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures Market Forecast by Region, 2024-2034 (US$ Mn)
5.8.2 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures Market Share by Region, 2024 and 2034 (%)
6 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Patient
6.1 Key Findings
6.2 Patient Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
6.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Patient
6.4 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Share by Patient, 2024, 2029, 2034
6.5 Female
6.6 Male
7 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by End-use
7.1 Key Findings
7.2 End-use Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
7.3 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-use
7.4 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Share by End-use, 2024, 2029, 2034
7.5 Fertility Centers
7.6 Hospitals & Surgical Clinics
7.7 Cryobanks
7.8 Research Institutes
8 Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis by Region
9 North America Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis
10 Europe Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis
11 Asia Pacific Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis
12 Latin America Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis
13 MEA Infertility Drugs & Devices Market Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Company Ranking Analysis
14.2 Key Business Strategy Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Conclusion and Recommendations
