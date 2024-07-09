Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Sustainability in Advertising: Conquering Digital Ad Supply Chain Inefficiencies Is Key" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainability is a big issue for Western European digital advertisers. To meet their clean emissions goals, though, they'll need to tackle the digital inefficiencies inherent in the ad supply chain.

The digital advertising industry is responsible for significant carbon emissions. This year, the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) will compel businesses operating in the region to report on these emissions. Now more than ever, the industry should address the digital inefficiencies that are fueling most of this output.

Key Question: How important is advertising-related sustainability to marketers in Western Europe, and what can they do to reduce their emissions?

Key Stat: Sustainability registers as one of the top three challenges to digital advertisers in Europe, cited by more than a quarter (27%) of them.

Here's what's in the full report

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

4 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

8 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Industry emissions may be proportionally small, but they still add up to a big issue

Advertisers feel sustainability is important, but better measurement is required

Ad formats and ad tech inefficiencies are the biggest contributors to emissions

Insider Intelligence Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Sustainability Is a Top-Three Concern Among Digital Advertisers in Europe

Western European Countries Are High Emitters When It Comes to Web Display Advertising

Sustainability Is Now Viewed as a Profit Driver for Digital Advertisers

Streaming Video Advertising Is Responsible for Higher Emissions Across Western Europe

Interviewed for This Report

Andrew Buckman - Azerion, Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations

Anne Coghlan - Scope3, Co-Founder and COO

Virginie Dremeaux - FreeWheel, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, International

Jordi Capdevila Espitia - Seedtag, Vice President, Marketing

Emma Newman - PubMatic, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA

Ruben Schreurs - Ebiquity, Chief Strategy Officer

Lauren Wakefield - IAB Europe, Marketing and Communications Director

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n3zp3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment