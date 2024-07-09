United States Pathologists Market Insights, 2014-2029: Patients Choosing Telehealth Services as a Faster and More Convenient Alternative to In-Person Visits

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pathologists in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue for pathologists is expected to climb at a CAGR of 1.2% to $35.7 billion through the end of 2024, despite a forecast decline of 0.8% in 2024.

In recent years, the industry has been influenced by technological changes, an evolving healthcare landscape and the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantial levels of demand for pathology services have buoyed revenue amid an upswing in operating costs related to equipment and insurance.

Market share concentration for the Pathologists industry in the US is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the sector in the United States is 21%.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Instant access to hundreds of data points and trends:

Market estimates from 2014-2029

Competitive analysis, industry segmentation, financial benchmarks

Incorporates SWOT, Porter's Five Forces and risk management frameworks

Market Highlights

As the US population ages, pathology labs will be increasingly relied upon

Clinical pathology services were essential during the pandemic

More patients are choosing telehealth services as a faster and more convenient alternative to in-person visits

