Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Biotech Technical Writing Training Course (ON-DEMAND)

This technical writing training program will offer attendees an understanding of how the reporting process supports products in research, development, and in the marketplace. This virtual session will highlight the mandates for documentation set forth by the regulators, such as the FDA, the ISO, and other governing bodies. The program will train attendees on effectively reviewing and revising documents and assessing your audience, in effect producing effective written correspondence.



Why Should You Attend:



This course will address how to write effective correspondence and reports in support of your company's activities. Attendees will learn how to organize and deliver information for the intended audience. They will also learn how to write clear and readable documents, and how to revise and refine your own and others' writing. The course will provide an overview of sound grammatical conventions, address problematic areas of the English language, and afford opportunities to address specific language issues.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the mandates for documentation set forth by the regulators, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other governing bodies

Know how the reporting process supports products in research, development, and the marketplace

Understand how documents work in tandem from initial correspondence about a project to an approved protocol, amendments, and final study report

Know how to produce effective written correspondence

Understand how to assess and write to the audience

Know how to organize and deliver information based on the message

Understand how to structure reports

Understand the innate structures of English grammar

Know how to create grammatically sound passages

Understand how the active and passive voices work and how to choose the most appropriate one for the type of writing you are doing

Have a working knowledge of punctuation marks and their role in making documents readable

Know how to review and revise documents

Understand your own writing patterns and know the answers to your questions about the English language

Have increased confidence in writing and revising documents

Who Should Attend:

Scientists, engineers, and technicians in research and development

Quality assurance (QA)

Information technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Other operations professionals

Administrative staff that must prepare documentation in support of R&D and operations activities

Anyone who wants an in-depth and comprehensive overview of the structure of the language and writing within the broad range of reporting that the industry requires

