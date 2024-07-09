FFIEC Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering Examination Manual Webinar: What Compliance Officers Really Need to Know? (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FFIEC BSA/AML Examination Manual: What Compliance Officers Really Need to Know?" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This webinar will go through every section of the revised FFIEC Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering Examination Manual to highlight changes and areas where banks should review their internal policies, processes and procedures for compliance. Understanding these changes will keep you prepared and updated for your next BSA/AML examination.



Why Should You Attend:



The agencies that comprise the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) released an update of the FFIEC Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) Examination Manual. The revised manual provides current guidance on risk-based policies, procedures, and processes for banking organizations to comply with the BSA and safeguard operations from money laundering and terrorist financing.



This webinar will go section-by-section of the manual to highlight areas where banks should review their internal policies, processes and procedures to ensure they are in compliance and discuss changes to BSA requirements since the 2014 manual was released.



Areas Covered in the Webinar:

AML Risk Assessment

BSA/AML Compliance Program

Customer Identification Program (CIP)

Customer Due Diligence/Enhanced Due Diligence (CDD/EDD)

Suspicious Activity and Currency Transaction Reporting

Foreign Correspondent Accounts and Recordkeeping

International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments Reporting (CMIR)

Bulk Shipments of Currency

Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transactions and Third-Party Service Providers

Prepaid Access

Third-Party Payment Processors

Embassy, Foreign Consulate, and Foreign Mission Accounts

Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Cash Intensive Businesses

Nongovernmental Organizations and Charities

Who Will Benefit:

BSA/AML Compliance Officers at banks and MSBs

Front Line BSA/AML Staff

Internal and Independent Auditors

Bank and MSB Staff with Roles and Responsibilities in BSA/AML Management and Oversight

Risk and Compliance Management

Consultants in the AML/BSA Industry specializing in MSBs

