United States Concrete Contractors Market Insights, 2014-2029 - Baker Construction Enterprises Dominates with $1.156 Billion Revenue in 2024, Followed by Largo Concrete and Ceco Concrete Construction

The recent performance of concrete contractors paints a varied picture. On one hand, they've faced some headwinds because of rising material and labor costs, supply chain issues and limited growth in the commercial construction market. On the other hand, some markets, such as the construction of warehouses and residential single-family homes, have provided robust growth. Because of initiatives favoring green manufacturing and semiconductor production, the resurgence of industrial construction activity has also been a positive influence. Overall, revenue has been inching up at a CAGR of 0.1% over the past five years to total an estimated $77.5 billion through the end of 2024, including an estimated drop of 1.5% in 2024.

Residential construction buoyed contractors amid the pandemic

Housing starts have fluctuated considerably

Concrete work thrives in warmer climates

Concrete contractors endure tough competition

Baker Construction Enterprises Inc.

Largo Concrete Inc.

Ceco Concrete Construction LLC

Market share concentration for the Concrete Contractors industry in the US is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the Construction in the US sector in the United States is 6%.

Rogers Group, Inc.

James McHugh Construction Company

Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping, Inc.

MMC Materials Inc.

S&F Concrete Contractors Inc.

Concrete Ink

