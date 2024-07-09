21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR Data Integrity and Privacy Compliance Webinar (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Integrity and Privacy: Compliance with 21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 21 CFR Part 11 compliance training will guide you through the requirements of Part 11 and will also explain its 3 primary areas: SOPs, product features and validation (10 step risk based approach).
This webinar describes exactly what is required for compliance with Computer Software Assurance guidance, 21 CFR Part 11, and the European equivalent Annex 11 for local, and SaaS/Cloud hosted applications. It explains how to write a Data Privacy Statement for compliance with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
What the regulations mean is described for all four primary compliance areas: SOPs, software features, infrastructure qualification, and validation. It gets you on the right track for using electronic records and signatures to greatly increase productivity and ensure compliance.
Areas Covered in the Webinar:
- Which data and systems are subject to Part 11 and Annex 11
- How to write a Data Privacy Statement
- What the regulations mean, not just what they say
- Avoid 483 and Warning Letters
- Requirements for local, SaaS, and cloud hosting
- Understand the current industry standard software features for security, data transfer, audit trails, and electronic signatures
- How to use electronic signatures, ensure data integrity, and protect intellectual property
- SOPs required for the IT infrastructure
- Product features to look for when purchasing COTS software
- Reduce validation resources by using easy to understand fill-in-the-blank validation documents
Agenda: What 21 CFR Part 11 means today
- Purpose of Part 11
- What does Part 11 mean?
- SOPs
- System features
- Infrastructure qualification
- Validation
Security standards
- Roles
- Usernames and passwords
- Restrictions and logs
Data transfer standards
- Deleting data
- Encryption
Audit trail standards
- Types of data
- High risk systems
Electronic approval standards
- Electronic signatures
- Single sign-on
- Replacing paper with electronic forms
Infrastructure qualification
- How to efficiently document qualifications
Validation
- Software validation for vendors
- Computer System Validation for users
- Fill-in-the-blank templates
- Change control re-validation
SaaS/Cloud hosting
- Responsibilities for software vendor and hosting provider
- Evaluation criteria
- Hosting requirements
SOPs
- IT, QA, validation
- Software development
Annex 11
- Comparison with Part 11
EU GDPR
- Data Privacy Statement
Who Will Benefit:
- GMP, GCP, GLP, regulatory professionals
- QA/QC
- IT
- Auditors
- Managers and directors
- Software vendors, hosting providers
