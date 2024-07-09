21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR Data Integrity and Privacy Compliance Webinar (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Integrity and Privacy: Compliance with 21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 21 CFR Part 11 compliance training will guide you through the requirements of Part 11 and will also explain its 3 primary areas: SOPs, product features and validation (10 step risk based approach).



This webinar describes exactly what is required for compliance with Computer Software Assurance guidance, 21 CFR Part 11, and the European equivalent Annex 11 for local, and SaaS/Cloud hosted applications. It explains how to write a Data Privacy Statement for compliance with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

What the regulations mean is described for all four primary compliance areas: SOPs, software features, infrastructure qualification, and validation. It gets you on the right track for using electronic records and signatures to greatly increase productivity and ensure compliance.



Areas Covered in the Webinar:

Which data and systems are subject to Part 11 and Annex 11

How to write a Data Privacy Statement

What the regulations mean, not just what they say

Avoid 483 and Warning Letters

Requirements for local, SaaS, and cloud hosting

Understand the current industry standard software features for security, data transfer, audit trails, and electronic signatures

How to use electronic signatures, ensure data integrity, and protect intellectual property

SOPs required for the IT infrastructure

Product features to look for when purchasing COTS software

Reduce validation resources by using easy to understand fill-in-the-blank validation documents

Agenda: What 21 CFR Part 11 means today

Purpose of Part 11

What does Part 11 mean?

SOPs

System features

Infrastructure qualification

Validation

Security standards

Roles

Usernames and passwords

Restrictions and logs

Data transfer standards

Deleting data

Encryption

Audit trail standards

Types of data

High risk systems

Electronic approval standards

Electronic signatures

Single sign-on

Replacing paper with electronic forms

Infrastructure qualification

How to efficiently document qualifications

Validation

Software validation for vendors

Computer System Validation for users

Fill-in-the-blank templates

Change control re-validation

SaaS/Cloud hosting

Responsibilities for software vendor and hosting provider

Evaluation criteria

Hosting requirements

SOPs

IT, QA, validation

Software development

Annex 11

Comparison with Part 11

EU GDPR

Data Privacy Statement

Who Will Benefit:

GMP, GCP, GLP, regulatory professionals

QA/QC

IT

Auditors

Managers and directors

Software vendors, hosting providers

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6smsvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.