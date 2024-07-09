Global B2C E-Commerce Market & Innovations in Online Payments 2024: B2C E-Commerce Market is Forecasted to Reach EUR 7.6 Trillion by 2026

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trends in B2C E-Commerce & Innovations in Online Payments 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific, with China and India at the forefront, leads the global E-Commerce market. The region's high internet and smartphone penetration and advancements in mobile commerce and AI-driven shopping are key. China's B2C E-Commerce market is projected to exceed EUR 3 trillion by 2027.

Innovations in Digital Payments Drive Market Growth

Payment innovations, such as mobile wallets, BNPL options, and real-time payments, enhance consumer convenience and security. In-car payments are gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, with China's market for connected car services forecasted to surpass EUR 30 billion by 2025.

Regional Insights

North America's market remains robust, driven by high consumer spending and advanced payment solutions. Europe benefits from a supportive regulatory framework for seamless cross-border transactions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing significant growth due to increased internet access and mobile connectivity.

