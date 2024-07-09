Global B2C E-Commerce Market & Innovations in Online Payments 2024: B2C E-Commerce Market is Forecasted to Reach EUR 7.6 Trillion by 2026

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trends in B2C E-Commerce & Innovations in Online Payments 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific, with China and India at the forefront, leads the global E-Commerce market. The region's high internet and smartphone penetration and advancements in mobile commerce and AI-driven shopping are key. China's B2C E-Commerce market is projected to exceed EUR 3 trillion by 2027.
Innovations in Digital Payments Drive Market Growth
Payment innovations, such as mobile wallets, BNPL options, and real-time payments, enhance consumer convenience and security. In-car payments are gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, with China's market for connected car services forecasted to surpass EUR 30 billion by 2025.
Regional Insights
North America's market remains robust, driven by high consumer spending and advanced payment solutions. Europe benefits from a supportive regulatory framework for seamless cross-border transactions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing significant growth due to increased internet access and mobile connectivity.
Key Questions Covered
- What innovations in digital payments are enhancing global consumer convenience and security?
- What is the projected non-cash transaction volume in the Asia-Pacific region by 2027?
- What role do digital wallets and BNPL options play in the financial management of consumers in Latin America?
- What is the expected value of the B2C E-Commerce market in China by 2027?
- What are the growth trends in North America's B2C E-Commerce market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Global
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021-2026f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2026f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2027f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2023f* & 2025f
- Breakdown of Payment Method Types Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2023e
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchase From B2C E-Commerce Platforms at Least Several Times a Month, by Region, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2023
- Share of Social Media Users Who Purchase From Social Media Platforms at Least Several Times a Month, by Region, in % of Social Media Users, November 2023
- Trust in Different Shopping Platforms, by Region, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2023
- Trust in Different Social Media Back-End Processes, by Region, in % of E-Sellers, November 2023
- Number of New Shoppers, incl. "Online", by Region, in millions, 2030f
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional
4.1.1. Regional Trends
- Total Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in trillions, 2024f & 2027f
- B2B E-Commerce Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in billions, 2024f & 2027f
- Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2027f
- Social Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2027f
- Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Market, by Country, in %, 2022
- Top 10 Retailers, incl. "Online Retailers", by Retail Sales Value, in USD billion, 2022
4.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Commerce Overview
4.2.1. B2C E-Commerce
4.2.2. Omnichannel Commerce Trends
4.3. Emerging Trends in Asia-Pacific Digital Payments
4.3.1. In-Car Payments
4.3.2. Real-Time Payment
4.3.3. Online Payment Methods
4.3.4. POS Payment Methods
4.3.5. Buy Now Pay Later
4.3.6. Fraud and Security in Online Payments
4.3.7. Digital Payment Forecasts 2023-2027
4.4. Diverse Digital Commerce Sectors in Asia-Pacific
4.4.1. Digital Health
4.4.2. Digital Gaming
5. North America
5.1. Regional
5.2. U.S. B2C E-Commerce Market & Payment Innovation Trends
5.2.1. E-Commerce Market
5.2.1.1 B2C E-Commerce Market Overview
5.2.1.2. B2C E-Commerce Product Categories
5.2.1.3 B2C E-Commerce Channels
5.2.1.4. B2C E-Commerce Players
5.2.1.5. Mobile Commerce
5.2.1.6. Omnichannel Commerce
5.2.1.7. Social Commerce
5.2.1.8. Luxury Recommerce
5.2.1.9. Cross Border Commerce
5.2.2. Payment Innovation and Trends
5.2.2.1. Payment Innovation Trends
5.2.2.2. Digital Payment Forecasts
5.2.2.3. Online Payment Trends
5.2.2.4. POS Payment Methods
5.2.2.5. Real-Time Payments
5.2.2.6. AI Integration in Payments
5.2.2.7. Buy Now Pay Later
