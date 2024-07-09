United States Bank Brand Safety on Social Media: Unpacking the Biggest Risks in 2024 and How Banks Can Address Them

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Bank Brand Safety on Social Media: Unpacking the Biggest Risks in 2024 and How Banks Can Address Them" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Banks cannot meaningfully engage consumers without using social media, but it's exposing them to more potential brand damage than ever. They must understand emerging risks and prepare to combat them.

Amid rising political tensions and the proliferation of AI deepfakes, social media presents more brand safety risks than ever for banks. Understanding these risks is essential to safeguarding their brands.

Key Question: What tactics can bank marketers and advertisers use to protect their brand from emerging risks on social media?

Key Stat: Bank marketers and advertisers need to worry about not only their ads' content, but also where they appear. Over half of consumers would stop using a brand if its ads ran next to inappropriate content, per a Q3 2023 Integral Ad Science (IAS) survey.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

7 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

1 Expert Perspective: Insights from industry and company leaders

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Banks have no choice but to walk the social media tightrope

The brand safety stakes are especially high for banks

Banks must grapple with social media's inherent risks

New threats to banks' brand safety on social media

Banks have an arsenal of tools to manage social media risks

Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Expectations and Behaviors of US Consumers Toward a Brand's Responsibility in Managing Its Brand Value, Q3 2023 (% of respondents)

Websites on Which US Consumers Are Most Receptive to Advertising, Q3 2023 (% of respondents)

US Commercial Banks' Contributions to Democrats vs. Republicans During Election Cycles, 2016-2024 (% of contributions)

Components of Bank Brand Safety on Social Media

US Consumers' Main Sources of News and Information, Sep 2023 (% of respondents)

Sources Through Which US Internet Users Think Disinformation and "Fake News" Are Most Widespread, Sep 2023 (% of respondents)

Types of Banking-Related Information That US Gen Z Adults vs. Total Banking Consumers Have Looked Up on Social Media, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Interviewed for This Report

Ondar Tarlow - Kinecta Federal Credit Union, CMO

